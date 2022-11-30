HUNTINGTON — All week, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni preached to his team about making life hard on Akron’s top scorers.
On Wednesday night, Marshall took that scouting report to the court, locking down the Zips and knocking down enough shots in a 68-57 win in front of 4,012 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“Communication is big for us on defense,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “That’s kind of our bread and butter. As long as we communicate, we’re athletic enough to get to the spots and we’re athletic enough to rotate. We’ve got some athletes, as long as we open our mouths and talk to each other.”
Wednesday’s game was thought of as a barometer for the Herd, who had won five straight coming in but hadn’t played the level of competition of Akron — a team that won the Mid-American Conference last season and nearly upset Final Four team UCLA in the NCAA Tournament last year.
This one was never really in doubt, however, as the Herd never trailed in the contest, jumping to a 16-5 lead in the first six minutes following a 3-pointer by Kinsey, who led all scorers with 21 points.
“Congratulations to our team,” D’Antoni said. “That was a good team. They are well-coached, man. They play hard. It was physical.”
Much like they did against Akron last year, Kinsey and Andrew Taylor got the offense going quickly as Marshall (6-1) built as big as a 16-point lead just 10 minutes into the game.
Both players had 15 first-half points as the Herd took a 37-25 lead into the break.
The fast start was something Kinsey and Taylor took personally after last year’s loss to the Zips.
Taylor finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win.
“Tae was talking before the game that we owe them one,” Taylor said. “They beat us by (two) up there, and I think we started pretty slow up there last year. Tonight, we came out hot. They cut it to about 10 and almost battled back for a second, but I’m proud of us, especially for finishing the game.”
Akron switched its defense up after halftime, attempting to trap Taylor on pick-and-rolls, but the Herd’s savvy senior was able to stretch those traps out high and facilitate the ball to the middle of the floor, which left Marshall in odd-man situations going to the rim.
That’s when Kam Curfman got hot from the corner, taking full advantage of those opportunities to find his spot and knock down five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.
Four of those 3-pointers came in the second half, and three were critical in mini-runs that helped the Herd keep Akron at arm’s length.
Akron cut the Marshall lead to 45-38 on a basket by Tavari Johnson with 12:54 left, but Curfman and Jacob Conner each had 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that ended any comeback attempt.
The Zips (3-4) got the deficit back down to 10 points, but Curfman nailed a pair of 3-pointers in a 75-second span to put the cap on Marshall’s sixth straight win.
While Marshall found its offensive niche, Akron never did, with leading scorers Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman both having tough nights from the floor.
Castaneda, who came in averaging 20.3 points a game, finished with just four points on 1 of 13 shooting.
“You look at his line and you can see Castaneda had problems,” D’Antoni said. “He’s been averaging 20. That means our guards are playing good.”
Freeman finished with a double-double — 10 points and 14 rebounds — but also was just 4 of 12 from the floor and had trouble with Marshall freshman Micah Handlogten, who made his presence felt on the defensive end with nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals.
“Me, Kam and Tae really had to step up and pick (Castaneda) up, and then Obinna and Micah really did a great job on their big,” Taylor said.
Johnson led Akron with 16 points off the bench in the loss.