HUNTINGTON — All around the Marshall men’s basketball team is the possibility for distractions as it gets set to end its regular season at home this weekend.
Internally, there are injury issues within the team that could distract players from the task at hand, which is winning two games.
Then there is the possibility of a letdown due to this week’s opponent — Charlotte — having lost six straight games as they come to Huntington.
There is also the looming Conference USA Tournament next week and Marshall potentially looking too far ahead.
However, the Thundering Herd is well aware of these potential distractions as they get set for Friday’s 7 p.m. tip-off against the 49ers.
“It definitely could be a trap series,” Marshall sophomore guard Andrew Taylor said.
Fellow guard Taevion Kinsey agreed that Charlotte comes in with a lengthy losing streak, but the 49ers also have nothing to lose and are armed with offensive firepower at the guard position that could cause headaches for the Herd if their mentality isn’t right.
“They’re a very good team,” Kinsey said. “They play just like North Texas as an offense in the plays they run. I know they’ve got a couple good guards, some all-league guards at that. I know it’s not going to be any type of walk in the park. They are going to bring it come this weekend, and so are we.”
Kinsey said he’s looking at the 49ers much like North Texas — not only in the fact that they run similar schemes, but also in that Charlotte came to Huntington and beat the Herd last season.
That’s an aspect that Kinsey said should stick with everyone who was on the floor for that loss last year.
“If you don’t carry that on your chest to this year, I don’t know what team you play for,” Kinsey said. “I still look at it as they beat us. They could lose six straight games coming in, but they beat us last year. The last time we met, they beat us. I look at it in that perspective.”
Marshall is still in position to earn a bye in the first round of next week’s Conference USA Tournament, but that would take some help on the part of Western Kentucky, which would have to sweep Old Dominion this weekend.
“We’re definitely trying to get the No. 2 seed, so that’s definitely a big motivation factor, I feel like, for this week,” Taylor said.
The sophomore from Corbin, Kentucky, added though that instead of watching the scoreboard and focusing externally, the Herd needs to use this weekend to focus on what it can control, which is its own level of play heading into the tournament.
Anything else could equal disaster for the team’s goals of winning a league title, Taylor said.
“It just takes one slip-up,” Taylor said. “Whether we’ve got injuries or whatever it is, we’ve got to look past that at this point. It just takes one missed shot, one missed free throw, anything. This weekend, we need to stay sharp and just prepare for the tournament.”