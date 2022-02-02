HUNTINGTON — When Marshall’s basketball team was winning games early in the season, head coach Dan D’Antoni downplayed any mention of momentum carrying over from game to game.
D’Antoni’s stance did not change after Marshall snapped a 10-game losing streak be defeating UAB — Conference USA’s top team — Saturday in Huntington.
D’Antoni said the Thundering Herd’s 84-81 win over UAB was nice for confidence purposes, but as the team heads on the road this weekend for a pair of games, it’s about maintaining the level that got the team that win.
“I’m sure they enjoyed it, plus they feel good about how they played,” D’Antoni said. “Hopefully that will spur us on to the next, but I’m not a great believer that there’s a lot of carry-over from games, so we have to go back and prove it again on Thursday.”
Thursday’s 8 p.m. game against Old Dominion will be televised on CBS Sports Network and features two teams that are used to being in the upper echelon of Conference USA’s standings.
As the teams stand now, however, both have struggled to find their range this season and are on the lower rungs of Conference USA’s East Division.
Old Dominion (8-12, 3-4 C-USA) is in fourth place in the East while Marshall [8-13, 1-7] is still at the bottom of the division.
A win on Thursday, however, could go a long way toward Marshall getting back in the mix and starting its ascent up the standings.
Old Dominion is a typical Jeff Jones-coached team, focusing on defense and efficiency as its strengths. The Monarchs are allowing just 66.5 points per game while featuring a deliberate tempo.
In previous seasons, Old Dominion has looked to push Marshall around down low, using size and strength to own the paint and rebounding.
The contrast of styles is a fun dynamic that D’Antoni enjoys to see play out on the court.
The biggest question for Marshall heading into the game is the status of guard Taevion Kinsey — Conference USA’s leading scorer who missed last week’s win over UAB due to injury.
D’Antoni said he will play it cautious with the guard from Columbus, Ohio who is averaging 20.7 points.
If Kinsey does play, it is not likely that he will see his C-USA leading 37 minutes per game.
“An Achilles type of injury for me, I’m very cautious,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve had one sewn back together myself. He didn’t have any tears. It’s just inflamed a little bit. I’m probably playing him too much. I probably need to cut down on that a little bit.”
In Kinsey’s absence, the team had several players step up, including forwards Obinna Anochili-Killen and Mikel Beyers, who combined for 42 of Marshall’s 84 points against UAB, and guard Kyle Braun, who logged much more floor time and responsibility and responded with 11 points and zero turnovers.
Old Dominion features a balanced attack that has four players averaging in double-figures.
Austin Trice is the Monarchs’ top overall player, averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. ODU’s leading scorer is C.J. Keyser at 14.1 points per game.
Kalu Ezikpe, who has been a thorn in Marshall’s side before, is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while point guard Jaylin Hunter adds 10.2 points and 4.2 assists per game.
Following Thursday’s game, Marshall will have a quick turnaround. The Herd will travel to Charlotte on Friday to take on the 49ers at 4 p.m. Saturday at Halton Arena.