HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's last meeting against Old Dominion was most known for a quick 19-0 run the Monarchs used to earn a 79-64 win over the Thundering Herd on Feb. 3 in Norfolk, Virginia.
It was the quick blow that staggered the Herd.
This week in practice, though, Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni was more focused on the slow bleed that eventually killed the Herd.
That slow bleed was the inside presence of the Monarchs, who consistently beat Marshall inside and kept the Herd from making a second-half run.
"Listen, they killed us inside last game," D'Antoni said at practice Wednesday. "Their bigs were the difference. We have to be tougher inside."
Marshall (9-16 overall, 2-10 in Conference USA) and Old Dominion (10-15, 5-7) meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's defensive lapses and inability to contain switches in the last contest allowed Old Dominion many open looks on the offensive end, which the Monarchs knocked down early.
Those looks forced Marshall to scramble out to the perimeter, which opened up the interior more for Old Dominion's Austin Trice and Kalu Ezikpe to go to work.
The end result was a balanced attack that led to a 50-point first half, with the Monarchs' post players dictating much of the action.
Trice had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the first half to get the Monarchs out strong. C.J. Keyser finished with 19 points while Ezikpe had 18 and Trice had 17 points and 18 rebounds in the balanced effort.
In the first half of the loss at Old Dominion, Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen got into foul trouble early, picking up two fouls in the span of a minute, which forced him to only play seven minutes during the opening half as ODU made its run.
For Marshall to combat the force of Old Dominion inside, Killen needs to stay on the floor while center Goran Miladinovic has to continue his growth against Trice, who is one of the more physically imposing players in Conference USA.
"This game is going to be won on your ability to recover for rebounds," D'Antoni said to his team.
Miladinovic is coming off a career-best performance in the win over UTEP, one in which he achieved career-highs in points (17), rebounds (11) and minutes played (31).
In the last meeting between the teams, Marshall's offense struggled to 39% shooting from the floor and 30% from 3-point range with 15 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half.
Decision-making is also a focal point this week as D'Antoni wants to continue the effort from Sunday, which ended with the Herd shooting 56% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range.
"Every decision means something," D'Antoni said. "Every play is important. Take care of the little things."