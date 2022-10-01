Marshall linebacker Charlie Gray (1) closes in for a hit on Bowling Green Falcons running back Ta'ron Keith (19) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Marshall linebacker Charlie Gray (1) closes in for a hit on Bowling Green Falcons running back Ta'ron Keith (19) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
HUNTINGTON — A span of three consecutive weekends on the road is over, and the Marshall football team returns home Saturday to face Gardner-Webb in a game that some might view as a must-win for the Thundering Herd.
Following a 2-0 start, the Thundering Herd has faltered in two consecutive games to Bowling Green and Troy, dropping their record to an even .500 after a convincing win against Norfolk State and road win at then-No.8 Notre Dame.
Head coach Charles Huff said that this week isn’t about what fans have thought about past performances, or what their expectations are moving forward, but rather focusing on getting back to what helped Marshall to that 2-0 start.
“The expectation is that because you won one game that was big, you’re supposed to win them all,” Huff said. “Well, no. That’s not true. Or because you lose one game that’s supposed to be winnable, that you’re going to lose them all. Well, no, that’s not true either.”
Turnovers cost the Herd deeply in an overtime loss at Bowling Green. At Troy, the offenses inability to move the football was an easy culprit, but the defense gave up a handful of chunk plays that put the Trojans in position to score quickly, though the offense came away with only field goals.
Huff’s hoping to see a complete effort Saturday in all three phases of the game. Then and only then, he said, will the Herd come out with a win.
“They’ve done some good things and played another team in our conference really well a few weeks back,” Huff said. “They’ve got some really good players that do some really interesting things on both sides of the ball to create some advantages for them.”
The Runnin’ Bulldogs came up short in a 31-27 loss to Coastal Carolina in Week 2 and fell to Elon, who is ranked No. 23 in the FCS, by just six points. They bring with them to Huntington a strong passing attack and stout defense.
“We’ve got to get back to playing winning football. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing or where we’re playing,” Huff continued. “We’ve got to get back to taking care of the football on offense and being in manageable third downs so we can manage the game wisely.”
Penalties and turnovers have plagued the Herd for the past two weeks, giving up the ball four times, one of which was a fumble returned for a touchdown in the loss to Troy. Eliminating those mistakes will help the Herd get back to winning football games.
But the coaches and players know that they’ll get an opponents best effort every time they step on the field and that each game should be taken in stride.
“This game is just like every other game,” Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi said. “We have to prepare the same no matter what level they are. Every team is going to want to fight us. I feel like every single play, we’re getting their best and that is how it’s going to be moving forward.”
The Gardner-Webb offense is without one of its best offensive weapons, however, with Najii Gaither missing time due to an injury. Without him, the Runnin’ Bulldogs haven’t fared well on the ground and have not reached 100 rushing yards in a game where Gaither doesn’t play.
But they combat that with Bailey Fisher’s ability at quarterback, having thrown for over 800 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions this season, he has a host of receivers that can make plays down the field.
Fisher threw for over 450 yards against Coastal Carolina earlier this season. Marshall is the second of three FBS schools Gardner-Webb will face in 2022, Tre Lamb’s third season at the helm.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
