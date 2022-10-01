The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A span of three consecutive weekends on the road is over, and the Marshall football team returns home Saturday to face Gardner-Webb in a game that some might view as a must-win for the Thundering Herd.

Following a 2-0 start, the Thundering Herd has faltered in two consecutive games to Bowling Green and Troy, dropping their record to an even .500 after a convincing win against Norfolk State and road win at then-No.8 Notre Dame.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

