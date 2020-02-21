HUNTINGTON — When Old Dominion and Marshall met on Jan. 18, one may have thought that the college basketball teams had switched jerseys from their 2019-20 versions.
The Monarchs pushed the pace while Marshall was more in a grind-it-out defensive style.
Marshall earned the 68-67 win at Cam Henderson Center, but point guard Jarrod West admitted that the Thundering Herd is much different as the teams lock up again at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the first game of Conference USA’s Bonus Play at Cam Henderson Center.
“It definitely is different for sure,” West said. “We’ve gotten better at our pace, figuring out what our offense is and, obviously, the more shots you make, the better it looks.”
Marshall was just in the midst of figuring out its offensive play with guard Andrew Taylor still getting acclimated to the lineup and the team still tinkering with its post-work behind Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic. At that time, Marshall was trying to find its ‘4’ position, starting Marko Sarenac while bringing Jannson Williams and Darius George off the bench. Mikel Beyers did not play in the game.
Now, Beyers, Williams and George are all a part of a rotation at the post positions with Bennett and Miladinovic as the Herd looks to adjust its pace and find the right mesh to create matchup problems. That worked to the team’s advantage on Saturday in a win over UTEP in which Beyers and Williams each stretched the floor and combined for eight 3-pointers in a win.
“I feel like we’ve adjusted our pace a lot more and gotten better,” West said. “We’ve done a lot different with the lineups with Mike, Jannson and Darius playing the ‘5’ and ‘4’ positions. That really speeds up our game.”
Expect a hybrid of each lineup as Marshall looks to use its front-court size with Bennett and Miladinovic, along with the 3-point ability and pace of the trio of Beyers, Williams and George.
In the first meeting against Old Dominion, Bennett and Miladinovic were each effective with Bennett scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds while Miladinovic had several post touches and ended with seven points.
For Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, the hope is that all involved get into a rhythm, which starts with knocking down shots early. D’Antoni said that the team’s shooting opens up every aspect offensively.
“It opens up the floor,” D’Antoni said. “It’s two-fold in that it makes it tougher for them to double, but it also opens it up for dribble penetration.”
With several lineup changes for offensive purposes, Marshall’s communication on the defensive end has to stay solid — especially with Old Dominion crashing the glass once shots go up. That means guards will have to be involved heavily in rebounding efforts as well, as West pointed out.
“One thing I can remember about Old Dominion, they rebound the ball really well,” West said. “Even though they were playing faster than we really expected, they were on the glass just as much. That’s going to be a key — getting back in transition and when they shoot, we have to rebound the ball.”
Despite the loss, Old Dominion grabbed 25 offensive rebounds in the first meeting, which led to a 51-33 advantage on the glass and 22 second-chance points.
Marshall also allowed 27 offensive rebounds in last week’s loss to UTSA, so rebounding was a point of emphasis as the Herd went over ODU’s looks on Thursday.
“As soon as the ball goes up, we have to find somebody,” D’Antoni yelled to his team on Thursday. “Once it goes up, they are by you if you fall asleep.”
Saturday’s game opens up Conference USA’s Bonus Play, which lumps the final stretch into a four-game pod, but D’Antoni said that the approach is essentially that of tournament mode.
“It’s always the game you are playing because if you win that game, you continue to play,” D’Antoni said. “We just continue to play. We are guaranteed three more after this, but we approach it just as a tournament game. You have to win this.”