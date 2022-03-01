HUNTINGTON -- The struggles of Marshall's women's basketball team at Western Kentucky are known by coach Tony Kemper. E.A. Diddle Arena is one of Conference USA's toughest places to play.
On Wednesday night, though, Kemper wants his team to put that aside and be tougher than its surroundings.
"Our team is excited about the challenge over there," Kemper said. "That's a place that we haven't played very well in and I do feel like, over the years, it's been a thing for us to try to play better over there."
Marshall (13-12, 8-8 C-USA) comes into the game off a hard-fought 65-57 loss to Middle Tennessee last Thursday -- the same Blue Raiders that Western Kentucky (18-9, 11-5 C-USA) rallied to defeat on Saturday in amazing fashion.
WKU trailed Middle Tennessee by 16 points in the fourth quarter but got things going from the outside to force overtime and eventually get the win.
"They are coming off a big win against Middle Tennessee," Kemper said. "Middle Tennessee controlled the game for most of that game and just ran into the buzz saw that is Western. At times over there in their own building, they are just tremendous."
Kemper said the key for his team is mental toughness throughout the contest because Western Kentucky is going to hit shots. The key is to stay strong through those moments and not try to do too much because that is when the Hilltoppers take advantage and go on game-changing runs.
One player who wasn't intimidated in the atmosphere at Western Kentucky last season was Marshall forward Kennedi Colclough, who went 7 for 11 from the floor in her contest at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Last year when we played them there, it was very high-energy," Colclough said. "It came down to the last minute or two, so I'm sure it will be a close game again. We're going to be ready."
Western Kentucky is led by Meral Abdelgawad, who is tied with Marshall's Savannah Wheeler for the league lead in scoring at 20.0 points per game. Abdelgawad is also third in steals in the league (2.33) and ninth in rebounding (7.2).
Wednesday's matchup is the first of two this week between the two rivals.
Western Kentucky comes to Huntington to face the Herd for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.