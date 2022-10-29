HUNTINGTON — Things fell in Marshall’s favor in Harrisonburg, Virginia, last week as the Thundering Herd got its first Sun Belt Conference victory over James Madison.
As team members return to their home field for Homecoming weekend, building off that success is their priority as they welcome Coastal Carolina for the first-ever meeting between the two schools at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
In last week’s win over JMU, the Herd defense set the tone early and finished with five takeaways — four interceptions and a fumble recovery. The offense manufactured a handful of explosive plays, two of which went for long touchdowns in the most complete performance Marshall has put together since a win at Notre Dame earlier this season.
In order to avoid a letdown like what happened in back-to-back losses after a historic win over the Irish, Marshall must put the victory over JMU in the rear-view mirror and not become complacent.
“Hopefully, we’ve learned in the past that when we look back at what we did and not what we need to do, we struggle,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “That was one of the things I really challenged the leaders to really think about. Don’t think about what we just did. Think about what we need to do.”
Starting quarterback Henry Colombi was sidelined last week, paving the way for Cam Fancher to make his first collegiate start. Fancher played every snap for the Marshall offense and threw a touchdown and two interceptions against JMU.
Huff said he expects to have both quarterbacks available for Saturday’s game against the Chanticleers, but playing time will depend on the flow of the game and the looks the defense is giving them.
Coastal Carolina is led by quarterback Grayson McCall, the back-to-back SBC Player of the Year who has been a difference-maker for the team since being named the starter in 2020. Through seven games this year, he’s thrown for nearly 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and just one interception.
“They’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the nation playing for them, in my opinion, and he kind of makes that thing go,” Huff said of McCall. “In these types of offenses where there are a lot of variants and options, if your signal-caller really knows what’s going on, he can make it even more difficult for a defense to be right.”
The Chanticleers are coming off an open week following their first loss of the season on Oct. 15 against Old Dominion. The Monarchs were 2-3 entering the game but won 49-21 on the road. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said focus was an issue, but he doesn’t anticipate it being a recurring one.
“When you get smacked in the face like we did, that’s a good wake-up call,” Chadwell said. “I have no doubt that, going forward, our mindset will be where it needs to be. We have to be good enough to win the games we’re playing and the teams we’re playing are really good, but (a loss) won’t be because of our mindset. The open week came at a good time because of that.”
It will be the first meeting between the two schools in football and it comes after Marshall’s move to the Sun Belt Conference. Both are in the East Division and will play annually moving forward, but this first meeting has a lot riding on it in terms of the conference standings.
A win would move the Chants to 4-1 in league play and keep them atop the division and heavily in the running for a spot in the conference title game at season’s end.
A win for the Herd would be its second consecutive and move MU up in the standings while a loss would bump the Herd to 1-3 in Sun Belt games and put Marshall well behind in a tight division race.
Marshall has fielded one of the nation’s best defenses in terms of efficiency this season, allowing just 11 offensive touchdowns in seven games. Chadwell said that in order for the Chants to add to their four-game road winning streak, they’ll need to capitalize when the offense is on the field and start fast in all three phases of the game.
“It’s going to be a grind. What they are good at is they take you away from what you’re good at and they’ve got the players to do that,” Chadwell said. “We believe we can finish but we’ve got to learn how to start better and that’s part of the maturation process.”