HUNTINGTON — A season’s worth of work comes down to one week, or one more opportunity as Marshall’s head football coach might say.
The Thundering Herd closes its 12-game regular-season slate with Georgia State, who will make its first-ever trip to Huntington for a noon kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game will also serve as Marshall’s Senior Day.
The Green and White bring a three-game winning streak into Saturday and have won four of their last five games to move to 7-4 and secure bowl eligibility, ensuring that Saturday isn’t their final game of the season.
Georgia State has lost two straight games by a combined five points and will not reach a bowl for the first time since the 2018 season, but that hasn’t phased the confidence of the Panthers, who would love nothing more than to spoil the moment for Marshall.
“We’re kind of licking our wounds here with one conference game to play against a great Marshall football team,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said, “so we’re trying to prepare and do everything we can this Thanksgiving week to give it our best shot.”
To come away with a win, Georgia State will have to find a way to slow down a Marshall offense that has found its footing in recent weeks and got an extra boost when running back Rasheen Ali made his season debut against Georgia Southern last week.
The redshirt sophomore ran for 1,401 yards in 2021 and led the NCAA in total touchdowns (25) but had missed the first ten games of the year. Having him back in the lineup is helping the offense run as it was always supposed too — split reps between Ali and Khalan Laborn.
“That was the plan from the beginning but things got altered,” head coach Charles Huff said, “but it allowed them both to stay fresh and it allowed us to have a 1-2 punch in the run game which allowed our pass game to play off of that.”
Ali returned to practice several weeks ago, Huff added, and has slowly been working his way back to the field but has done so carefully and not rushed his return.
“He had a couple good weeks in a row and our medical team, support staff and everyone involved including his family decided we were going to give it a shot,” Huff said. “The team was anticipating it a few weeks in a row, which built some energy and positive mojo.”
Elliott said Georgia State’s defensive approach won’t change, though, even with the added weapon in the backfield. While acknowledging the talent the Herd has on the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers will stick to their guns on defense.
“I mean their ability to run the football is one thing but our ability to defend the run is another,” Elliot said. “We’ve got do to what we do as a far as scheme wise, based off the formation and play recognition, not the personnel running them.”
Marshall’s defense will also face a tall task in the last regular-season game, which comes in the form of dual-threat quarterback Darren Grainger, who is the team’s leading rusher. Grainger has thrown for 2,000 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns in 2022, and Huff says he may be the most complete quarterback his defense has lined up against this year.
But that’s just one weapon for the Panthers, who also have the luxury of Jamari Thrash at receiver, who needs just 45 yards to become the third receiver in program history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He’s also caught six touchdowns.
Running backs Tucker Edwards and Marcus Carroll have appeared in every game for the Panthers this season and have combined for over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“Sitting here even though we’re 4-7, I still feel like we’re one of the better teams in the league when we are healthy,” Elliott said. “It’s a good feeling knowing we’re going in with a pretty healthy group.”
With a win and a James Madison loss to Coastal Carolina, Marshall would finish as the runner-up in the Sun Belt East Division while a loss would drop them to fourth in the division standings, where the were projected to finish in the preseason polls.
The Herd has come alive in the second half of the season, recreating its identity on offense to help spark the win streak, which included a change in who was starting at quarterback.
Huff, though, says the offense is still a work in progress and he hopes to take another step forward after a 500-plus yard performance last time out, and is prepared to do that by being practical, not necessarily flashy.
“It’s not as fast as everyone would like it but it’s where we are as a football team,” Huff said. “We’re getting better and we’ve still got one more week, one more opportunity to do that so we’re looking for improvement from everybody.”