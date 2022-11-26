The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210912 mu football 02.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) breaks up the field on a carry as the Herd takes on North Carolina Central during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A season’s worth of work comes down to one week, or one more opportunity as Marshall’s head football coach might say.

The Thundering Herd closes its 12-game regular-season slate with Georgia State, who will make its first-ever trip to Huntington for a noon kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game will also serve as Marshall’s Senior Day.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you