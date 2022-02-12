HUNTINGTON -- As Marshall's men's basketball team travels to the farthest reach of Conference USA on Sunday, the Thundering Herd does so with one goal in mind.
The struggling Herd is looking to reverse its fortunes against one of Conference USA's hottest teams by lowering the boom on UTEP when the team's meet at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In the Miners' case, perhaps lowering the Boum is a more appropriate phrase.
UTEP's Souley Boum is one of the league's top players, averaging 19.1 points while also placing second on the team in assists and steals.
As Boum goes, so too do the Miners (14-9 overall, 7-4 C-USA), who won six straight in league play before dropping a contest at North Texas on Monday.
Stopping Boum won't be an easy task, but Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni maintains his team has the talent to get it done.
However, the veteran coach has also spoken about his team's consistency and confidence, two areas that have hindered the Herd (8-16, 1-10) thus far this season.
"You've got to have the type of resolve as a player that you're going to get it done," D'Antoni said.
Getting it done against UTEP is something Marshall has done consistently in recent years, having won the last four meetings between the teams.
This meeting will be the first between the teams since the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 adjusting the Conference USA schedules last year.
However, Marshall's players who were around for that trip have pleasant memories of the 1,600-mile trek to El Paso, Texas.
Boum recorded the first double-double of his career against Marshall in that game, but the Herd earned a 71-61 road win that propelled the team to a victory that started a string of five wins in six games.
That capper in that stretch included an 86-78 win at the Conference USA tournament in what proved to be the Herd's final game of the season as COVID-19 canceled the rest of tournament.
Marshall kept Boum to 4-of-20 shooting in that contest as the Herd got the win.
The Herd's regular-season victory at UTEP was nearly two years ago to the date of Sunday's matchup.
Marshall's hope is that lightning strikes twice and the Herd can get a win that sparks a turnaround in what has been a dismal stretch for the team, which has lost 13 of 14 games heading into Sunday's contest.
D'Antoni called this the toughest stretch of his 50 years in coaching due to some of the issues with which the team is dealing, but he pointed to one aspect in particular that has hindered the Herd: toughness.
"It's the way you react to things and how you do things and the toughness inside you," D'Antoni said. "Right now, we've got to find that."
Marshall is led by guard Taevion Kinsey, who is averaging 19.9 points.
Kinsey exploded for 21 of his game-high 26 points in the first half to lead the Herd out to a big advantage in that 2020 win over the Miners in the C-USA tournament.
Sunday's game starts a stretch for the Herd of five games in 11 days. Marshall returns home for games against Old Dominion and Charlotte next week.