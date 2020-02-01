HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper carefully chose his words, pausing and searching for what to say.
“I haven’t seen us as hungry as I think we can be,” Marshall University’s women’s basketball coach said after the Thundering Herd’s 68-65 loss to Florida International on Thursday. “I don’t think we’re as hungry as I think we should be.”
In other words, Kemper wants to see his team desire to win more than does its opponent, the next of which is Florida Atlantic (9-11 overall, 3-6 Conference USA) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall (7-12, 2-6) is on a four-game losing streak. FIU averaged just 48.3 points per game in conference play and had not scored more than 58 in a league contest before Saturday. The Panthers, though made 12 of 27 shots, most uncontested, from behind the 3-point line.
Marshall countered by making merely 22 of 72 shots, including 8 of 33 from 3-point range, on its home court.
“We have to make some big plays, big shot in big moments and right now we’re just struggling to do that,” Kemper said. “I’m frustrated. I think they’re frustrated, too. I don’t think it’s a locker room that doesn’t care. I don’t think that at all. We have to find a way out of the wilderness and (Thursday) wasn’t the night.”
Perhaps Saturday will be. FAU is on a two-game losing streak following a 68-59 setback at Thursday at Western Kentucky. The Owls are trying to give coach Jim Jabir his 500th career victory.
Crystal Primm, a 5-11 graduate transfer guard from Auburn, leads the Owls in points (15.5) and rebounds (7.5). Lotta Vehka-Aho follows with 11.9 points per game and leads FAU in assists (55) and steals (34). Juliette Gauthier averages 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Astou Gaye averages 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Marshall has lost six games by nine points or less and has played a solid schedule. Kemper, though, is tired of playing teams close.
“They fight,” Kemper said of his players. “They fight. They have to go win it. Pat me on the back after coming up close at Charlotte. Do it again at ODU. Do it again if you got close against Western. Who cares? I mean, who cares? It doesn’t feel any different, I tell you that. It doesn’t feel any different.”
Marshall’s offense has faltered, despite scoring 65 points each of the last two games. The Herd scored 46 vs. Old Dominion and Charlotte, 55 against Middle Tennessee, 43 vs. Rice, 51 against Ohio, 52 vs. Morgan State, 41 at Rutgers and 56 at Towson. Marshall lost all of those games.
The Herd averages 60 points per game and gives up 61. Freshman guard Savannah Wheeler leads the team at 12.5 points per game. Junior guard Kristen Mayo is the only other double-figure scorer, at 10.8 per contest.
“We’ve struggled to score,” Kemper said. “It’s been a thing. I know that we’ve played good teams. FIU put us in a hole early. They made every shot they needed to to put us in a really bad way. We took the lead, then gave it back, then we had trouble inside guarding (Chelsea) Guimaraes. They have a little bit of an advantage in there. Over time we have to get better in there. We just have to. You can play small and survive a little bit, but she scored 13 points on nine shots. We have to go find that.”
Kemper said he hopes the Herd finds a way to win Saturday and expects a strong challenge from FAU.
“I like the group that’s in the locker room,” Kemper said. “They better get their chins up and better find a way.”