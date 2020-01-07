HUNTINGTON — An NCAA basketball costs about $60, but to Danny D’Antoni it’s worth much more.
The Marshall University men’s coach wants his players to take care of the ball better than when they committed 18 turnovers Saturday in a 67-64 loss to North Texas at Cam Henderson Center. He said he hopes to see improvement during the Thundering Herd’s two-game road swing to Middle Tennessee and UAB this week.
Marshall (7-8 overall, 1-1 Conference USA) visits Middle Tennessee (4-11, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, then buses to UAB (9-6, 0-2) for a 3 p.m. game Saturday.
“You can’t be flippant,” D’Antoni said. “We have to place just a little more value on the ball. We have to eliminate careless mistakes. We have to get better.”
No magic pill exists to rapidly improve. The Herd features no seniors and D’Antoni said the team must play through its shortcomings.
“We’ll keep working,” D’Antoni said Monday afternoon before the team’s practice. “I don’t know if any quick solutions. It’s not like taking an aspirin.”
D’Antoni and junior guard Jarrod West credited North Texas for playing well, particularly on defense. The Mean Green used its length and quick hands to disrupt Marshall’s offense, preventing the Herd from getting into a flow.
“We saw some openings we thought were there and they closed very quickly,” West said. “They rotated quickly on defense and I think they surprised us a little bit.”
Middle Tennessee won’t feel sorry for Marshall. The Blue Raiders have experienced enough problems of their own during a six-game losing streak. They are 3-3 at home, but own only one victory against an NCAA Division I team — Lipscomb, 73-70, on Nov. 9. Other wins have come against NCAA Division II teams Maryville (119-61) and Mars Hill (96-82), and NAIA Columbia International (86-38).
Junior guard C.J. Jones leads Middle Tennessee in scoring at 16 points per game. Senior guard Antonio Green averages 13 per contest. No other Blue Raider is in double figures. Middle Tennessee has been outshot from the floor, from 3-point range and at the free throw line and been outrebounded collectively by its opponents.
“(Donovan) Sims and Green are pretty good guards,” West said. “Jordan Davis transferred from Dayton and (Reggie) Scurry) is a good player. They’re athletic and they play hard with a lot of energy.”
The Blue Raiders have struggled on defense, giving up 75 points per game, but that number is misleading because of the team’s strength of schedule. Middle Tennessee gave up 93 points to Coastal Carolina, 98 to Villanova 85 to Murray State, 82 to Mississippi, 86 to Tulane and 89 to Rhode Island.
Marshall has potential to put up big numbers on Thursday if it limits turnovers. Sophomore guard Taveion Kinsey said the Herd is focused on that. Kinsey said the problem with errant passes isn’t in the arms and hands but between the ears.
“We have to be more careful with the ball,” Kinsey said. It’s a mental thing — making the right pass, being smart in times when there’s pressure on you. We just had some careless turnovers. It’s fixable, but it’s not something we don’t practice doing. It has to be within you. It has to be within all of us.”