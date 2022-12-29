HUNTINGTON — A 13-point scoring run was exactly what Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni ordered.
That run took a 30-28 lead over visiting Appalachian State inside of a minute to go in the first half and ballooned it to a 15-point advantage in the opening minutes of the second half, guiding the Herd to a win in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center in front of a crowd of 4,816.
“That was big,” D’Antoni said of the scoring run. “I think the biggest part was coming out in the second half, and a lot of that had to do with Obinna (Anochili-Killen).”
Anochili-Killen tipped a pass that led to a transition layup by Andrew Taylor, then added two buckets of his own to spark an 8-0 scoring run to opening the final half, which came after the Herd scored the last five before the break.
That kind of kickstart out of the locker room was something Taylor said was missing last year, but has made a huge difference in the team’s success so far this season.
“The first four minutes of each half is something we try and focus on, just coming out the gate and being ready to go,” said Taylor, whose 15 points on the night were matched by Curfman to lead the team in scoring.
The run gave Marshall a cushion that it kept for the rest of the night, even with some key contributors in foul trouble, none bigger than Taevion Kinsey picking up his fourth personal foul and taking a seat with 13 minutes to go.
At the time, the Herd led by nine points. By the time he reentered the game, they had gone on another run and increased that lead to 19, 65-46.
“Everybody made a difference tonight,” Kinsey said. “I love my team and I cheered as hard as I could from the sideline. When I got my fourth foul I was not worried at all. I felt like we were controlling the game the whole time.”
Kinsey and freshman Micah Handlogten each were issued four personal fouls. Anochili-Killen fouled out of the contest after contributing 11 points and seven rebounds.
But the Mountaineers were just 11 of 23 from the free-throw line and shot just 34% from the field in the loss, significantly lower than their season average of 46% coming into the contest. Adversely, the Herd made 6 of 9 attempts from the stripe and shot 52% from the floor.
The Herd more than doubled App State’s effort on the boards, outrebounding the visitors 49 to 24, which included 14 offensive rebounds, a statistic Marshall leads the nation in. No player had more than seven rebounds individually.
Kinsey finished with 14 points in the win and was one of five that finished with at least 10 points, joining Taylor (15), Curfman (15), Anochili-Killen (11) and Jacob Conner (10).
Tyree Boykin scored 20 to pace App State, who fell to an even 7-7 on the season and 0-1 in league play. No other player finished with more than seven points to their credit.
Marshall returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. as it continues Sun Belt Conference play, welcoming in James Madison on New Year’s Eve.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
