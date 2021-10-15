HUNTINGTON — For the last four weeks, Marshall’s football team has allowed mistakes to force games to come down to the wire.
Marshall coach Charles Huff and the Herd players feel those games — three of which the Herd lost — should have never come down to a final possession.
As the Herd looks to hit the road against North Texas for a 7 p.m. Friday contest, Marshall’s focus is on starting fast in hopes of putting away a game before the final possession — as it did in the first two wins of the year.
“We need to do a lot better job of starting fast,” Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said. “In the past, when we start fast, we get confidence and we start playing well. I don’t think we’re doing that right now.”
That will not be easily done as Marshall takes on a Mean Green team who has faced a gauntlet of tough opponents in the early portion of the season.
After struggling in recent weeks offensively, North Texas made a change at quarterback and put up its top passing performance of the season in a 48-35 loss to Missouri.
While it was the Mean Green’s fourth straight loss, Huff could see the growth in the team and the added dimension to the offense, which already featured Conference USA’s top rushing attack.
“They did a really good job against Missouri last week,” Huff said. “Their offense is starting to come together. I think...they found some continuity and flow with their system.”
Austin Aune took over for Jace Ruder at quarterback and promptly put up a 300-yard, four-touchdown passing performance with all touchdown passes coming for over 20 yards in the loss at Missouri.
With Marshall’s offense statistically being one of the best nationally and the Mean Green starting to look like the Seth Littrell teams of old, it could make for a Texas shootout on Friday night when the teams meet in primetime.
Littrell was complimentary of the Herd’s offense in his weekly press conference, citing few weaknesses for the Herd.
“It all starts with their run game,” Littrell said. “They do a great job getting downhill. They’ve got explosive receivers. I think their quarterback does a great job and Ive been very impressed with him over the past two years.”
If there is a weakness for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 C-USA), it has been turnovers where the Herd is near the bottom of FBS.
Turnovers have killed momentum and possessions, which means the high-tempo scheme hasn’t run as many plays as it would’ve liked to.
Fumbles among running backs have been a particular problem — one that Marshall needs to fix quickly with North Texas having forced 10 fumbles in five games while recovering six of them.
In addition to turnovers, empty drives have been a bugaboo for the Herd.
In last week’s overtime win over Old Dominion, Marshall started each half with a 10-plus play drive that ended in no points — one on a failed fourth down conversion and the other on a turnover.
Wells said those problems have to disappear if the Herd is to become the team that matches its talent level.
“When you talk about starting fast, the first drive of the game and the first drive of the second half is obviously the starter of that half and the mood-setter for basically the whole game,” Wells said.
Marshall’s last trip to North Texas is one that a few players may remember. In 2016, the Herd went to Apogee Stadium and dropped a 38-17 decision to North Texas that started the unraveling of a 3-9 campaign.
The Herd is hoping to avoid such a loss on Friday while stringing together consecutive wins over FBS competition for the first time since the middle of 2020 when the team started 7-0.