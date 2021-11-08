The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211108_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

The Herd's Andrew Taylor (0), center, drives to the net as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on the University of Pikeville during an exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University's defense is ahead of its offense and Thundering Herd basketball coach Danny D'Antoni said he is OK with that.

Marshall was stronger defensively than offensively Sunday in an 86-59 victory over the University of Pikeville in an exhibition game at Cam Henderson Center. 

"We're a work in progress fitting all our rolls offensively," D'Antoni said. "Defensively, we have length. We have to watch our rebounding. We have to work on that real quick. The team coming in here is pretty darn good. If we keep defending, we'll always be in ball games."

The "team coming in here" is Wright State, which features former Wheelersburg High School star Tanner Holden, who committed to Marshall before opting for the Raiders. Holden averaged 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season in earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He is the son of Marshall Hall of Famer Rodney Holden.

"It's going to be a great game Friday," D'Antoni said. "Wright State is a great ballclub, expected to compete at the highest level of the Horizon. We'll need all hands on deck playing well."

Whether the Herd will be at full strength is to be determined. Wyatt Fricks, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward from Winder, Georgia, hopped off the court on one leg with 10:27 left in Sunday's game.

"Wyatt walked into the locker room," D'Antoni said. "We're not sure where he is physically. He shows flashes. Just before he got hurt, the three he made."

D'Antoni said no decisions have been made on whether any of the team's five freshmen will redshirt. How badly Fricks is injured likely will be a determining factor for him.

"It might be something he just wants to do, work on his leg all year long and get the strength and the muscle and the joint, let our people work with him to do that," D'Antoni said of Fricks redshirting. "That would be my first thought. If he says he's good, you see what he can do. He can be a valuable basketball player playing that three spot or the wing. He can really shoot the basketball. He's quick. He can defend. He's competitive. We'll wait and see. If we don't redshirt anybody, some people will have to be happy sitting there watching a little bit more than they would like."

D'Antoni said an bright spot, particular on offense Sunday, was junior guard Andy Taylor, who finished with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. 

"That was a bad game for Andy," D'Antoni said. "That's how good he is. You'll see him a lot better. I'd probably go home thinking I played really good. It's probably as not as good a game as he expects from himself. He's that good. I look forward to watching him throughout the season."

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you