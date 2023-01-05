Georgia Southern didn't make a field goal over the final three minutes and 17 seconds of the game, but still prevailed with an 81-76 win over visiting Marshall on Thursday evening at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.
On a night when hot shooting helped the Eagles build a double-digit lead, the Herd battled back to within a possession in the second half but its effort was too little, too late as the team lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
We got out-rebounded by (14) and that tells me we're just not moving. We're not quick," head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "We've got to be ready to play because nobody is going to roll over in this league."
It was the second time in as many games that the Herd was dealt a double-digit deficit in the first half. Much like was the story against James Madison, a fast finish didn't make up for a slow start.
"We didn't come to play. We weren't ready to play from the start," said Taevion Kinsey, who led all scorers with 22 points and dished out six assists. "You can't play in games like this from behind, especially going into somebody's house."
Marshall (12-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) held a brief lead after Micah Handlogten got the scoring started but were out in front for less than two minutes the enter night, as Georgia Southern (10-6, 3-0 SBC) went on a fast scoring run in the first half to jump in front, building the lead to as many as 19 points.
The run was sparked by the play of Andrei Savrasov, who netted 16 first-half points to lead the team. The Eagles shot an eye-popping 70% from the floor in the opening half of play and managed to score 32 of their 48 points in the paint.
"When you dig yourself a hole like that, everything has got to be perfect from there on in and that doesn't happen that often," D'Antoni said.
The Herd cut into the lead by scoring the last six points of the half, but trailed 48-36 at the halftime break. In all four losses this year, Marshall has trailed at the half.
Handlogten, who logged a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, pulled down an offensive board and got the put-back to bring Marshall within two points of the Eagles, 78-76 with just over a minute left in the contest, but the Eagles knocked down three of their five free throws in the final seconds to squander the Herd's comeback.
Andrew Taylor missed a layup with eight seconds on the clock, which would've pulled within a point of the lead, but Handlogten fouled off the miss and Caden Archie iced it at the charity stripe, knocking down both to set the final score of 81-76.
Marshall continued to struggle from the free throw line, shooting a mere 46% (6-of-13) in the loss. The Herd held a conference-worst 62.3 shooting percentage coming into the contest.
Taylor finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds while Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored eight each. Marshall got eight points combined off the bench from David Early, Jacob Conner and Goran Miladinovic.
Savrasov led Georgia Southern with 18 points and four other Eagles finished in double figure scoring. The Eagles held a 42-28 advantage on the boards and scored 56 points in the paint
The Eagles weren't much better, shooting 8-of-17 but knocked them down in crunch time.
Marshall returns to action 3:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Coastal Carolina at home inside the Cam Henderson Center.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
