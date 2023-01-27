After watching a win slip from its grasp Thursday evening against Louisiana-Monroe, the Thundering Herd men's basketball team hopes to bounce back Saturday as Georgia State visits the Cam Henderson Center.
It's the first of two scheduled meetings between the Panthers and the Herd over the next four games, the second of which will be played in Atlanta. Saturday's contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Herd struggled to close the door on ULM in regulation and the first overtime period, and trailed by five late in the second overtime. By all accounts, it was a game both Marshall players and coaches felt should've ended with a different result.
"It's going to hurt. I'm going to feel like crap all night tonight and I'm sure our players will. I'm sure a lot of our fans will, and that's part of this game," Herd coach Dan D'Antoni said. "You've got to know how to take wins and how to take losses. If you play this game, you'll win some and you're going to lose some.
"They're still 17-5 and that's a hell of a good record. We've got to recover and come back on Saturday," he added.
ULM took its chances Thursday evening, never panicking though it trailed for all but three minutes and 40 seconds in the win over Marshall. But the larger issue, junior guard Kamdyn Curfman said, is that Marshall's mental lapses are costing the Herd in crunch time.
"Turning the ball over late is how we ended against Arkansas State and in this one," Curfman said. "It's all mental."
A stolen inbound pass and ensuing layup sent their contest against Arkansas State into overtime last Saturday after Marshall had led by four in the final minutes.
The situation was identical against the Warhawks on Thursday: a four-point lead squandered in the blink of an eye and a stolen inbound pass that led to a game-tying dunk, sending the game to double overtime.
"We told them on the way out what to do, and they have to do it," D'Antoni said. "I've always said players win games; it's not the coaches. Players win games. They have to take that responsibility and I think they will."
Georgia State comes into the contest having lost three straight and six of the last seven, and is still searching for its first win on the road.
The Panthers have been doomed by slow starts in the past two games, being outscored 34-16 in the first half at Georgia Southern and 42-27 Thursday in a loss to Appalachian State.
Dwon Odom (14.2), Brenden Tucker (12.5) and Ja'Heim Hudson (10.7) are each averaging double-figure scoring for Georgia State. Hudson also leads the team in rebounds per game (7.4) and total blocks (19).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.