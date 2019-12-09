TOLEDO — Marshall saw its losing streak reach three games as the Herd fell, 82-72, to Toledo in a road contest in Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 2-6 on the season.
“We’re back where we were when I first got here,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I know we’re young, but we can’t keep using that as a reason.”
Marshall was much more competitive than an earlier 96-70 loss to the Rockets in Huntington, but D’Antoni was not interested in moral victories following the team’s third-straight loss.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do as a coaching staff and we’ve got a lot of work to do as players,” D’Antoni said. “There’s got to be grit and fight. They can’t just say, ‘Well, we’re young. We’re going to wait.’ I’m not going to do that. I’m going to fight this thing.”
In the first meeting between the teams, it was the Rockets’ outside shooting that led to a large lead which Marshall was unable to overcome.
On Sunday, it was the post-presence of the Rockets, which was spearheaded by Toledo’s Luke Knapke, who scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
In addition to Knapke, Toledo (7-2) got 24 points from Marreon Jackson and 11 points and 13 rebounds from Willie Jackson to pace the team.
Marshall made a concerted effort to limit Toledo from the outside and, for the most part, was effective in that effort.
However, a lapse at the game’s most pivotal turn led to the Herd’s undoing.
Taevion Kinsey’s 3-point play with 8:32 left cut Toledo’s advantage to 59-56, but the Herd gave up an 8-0 run over 50 seconds that pushed the lead back to double-figures.
The quick burst was highlighted by 3-pointers from Knapke and Marreon Jackson, which frustrated D’Antoni.
“That can’t happen,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to know that. You’re not giving them that at that time of the game.”
Foul issues plagued the Herd throughout and Toledo took full advantage. Kinsey missed much of the first half after picking up three fouls and Iran Bennett also had two, which slowed him.
Toledo went 23-of-33 from the line while Marshall was only 6-of-9.
“You aren’t going to win many ballgames with 23-of-33 and 6-of-9,” D’Antoni said.
Turnovers also plagued the Herd as again the team had more turnovers (17) than assists (14). That is one area which consistently has hindered the Herd in its slow start to 2019-20.
“Last year, we went about 10 games in a row, we didn’t have 10 turnovers and we had 20-some assists every game,” D’Antoni said.
Jarrod West led Marshall with 19 points while Mikel Beyers added 13 on 5-of-7 shooting. Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each had 12 in the loss.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday when the team takes on Bluefield State at Cam Henderson Center.