HUNTINGTON -- Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni isn't exactly minding his team's road show these days.
After Monday's 74-60 win over Southern Miss, D'Antoni offered a simple statement.
"A road win is a road win and we go on now to Middle (Tennessee) to see if we can't do it again," D'Antoni said. "I think that's two in a row on the road."
Thursday's 7 p.m. matchup at Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro is one the Thundering Herd players are hungry for after letting a win over the Blue Raiders fall through their fingertips the last time the two teams played.
Marshall (11-17 overall, 4-11 in Conference USA) led the matchup in Huntington by two possessions with under two minutes left but faltered down the stretch of an 81-79 loss to the Blue Raiders (20-7, 11-3), who have won 11 of 12 games to move into first place in the East Division of Conference USA.
It was a loss that has stuck with Marshall's players as they see the Blue Raiders return to the schedule.
"Hungry," Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. "That's all I have to say. We let it slip away in our own gym."
The biggest difference in the game was Middle Tennessee's ability to turn Marshall's 15 turnovers into 25 points.
D'Antoni preached precision to his team during Wednesday's practice, stopping the session on several occasions to point out little details prior to the team leaving for its trip to Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Kinsey said that those mistakes still come down to focus for the team in important situations.
"It's just the mental part that we've got to clean up," Kinsey said.
Those instructions came after a Southern Miss victory in which the Herd performed well early, jumping to a 20-point lead before going cold in the second half as the Golden Eagles cut the deficit to single digits.
"Whatever you put in is what you get out," Kinsey said. "If you are not putting in any type of energy, the ball's not going to go in. That's some things we need to tighten up."
Kinsey said the goal is to continue to build into complete performances instead of having games in which those lengthy spurts hinder the team.
"As the season is going, we are getting better and better and we're learning more and more," Kinsey said. "Hopefully, we pull it together and all are working on firing on the same cylinders when the tournament comes."
Thursday's game is Marshall's fourth game in eight days and fifth in 11 days.
Following Thursday's game, though, Marshall has a few days off before returning to action for the home finale against Western Kentucky on March 2.