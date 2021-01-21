HUNTINGTON - Marshall's men's basketball team is looking to rebound from a pair of losses to Western Kentucky last week.
One way to do so? Rebound the basketball.
With FIU shooting 32 3-pointers a game, guards will be key in the rebounding figures as the teams meet Friday.
That's something that's right up Marshall guard Andrew Taylor's alley.
"For sure, I'm going to look for every board I can get," Taylor said. "No doubt I've been thinking about that."
On a team that has guys who specialize in many different aspects - Jarrod West as a leader and key defender, Taevion Kinsey as a scorer, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers as shooters - Taylor is the five-tool guy of the Herd's roster.
One area that he's the sharpest, however, is rebounding.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Corbin, Kentucky, is 12th overall in Conference USA in rebounding at 6.5 per game and he's the No. 2 guard in the league in the category, trailing only UAB's Quan Jackson.
On the national scale, Taylor is in the top-50 in Division I among guards - a pretty impressive feat for the sophomore.
That niche is what makes Taylor so vital to this weekend's contests for Marshall.
Taylor has an eye for the basketball as it goes up - the angle, where it comes off the rim, and where to get to secure it.
"Andrew does a great job of finding the ball," West said. "He does a great job staying locked in all the way through the shot."
With FIU (8-6, 2-4 C-USA) shooting 32 3-pointers per game, there are going to be plenty of long rebounds when misses happen.
One thing that hindered Marshall in its road loss to Western Kentucky last week were second-chance opportunities that led to additional possessions and points - many at the foul line for the Hilltoppers.
"Long shots lead to long rebounds, so it's going to very important for us guards to make sure that we're still locked in when the shot goes up," West said.
Not only does Marshall want to eliminate those second-chance opportunities, the Herd also wants its guards active on the glass because those long rebounds could produce transition opportunities on the opposite end.
If the ball is in a guard's hands off the rim, Marshall's transition game can take off, which leads to odd-man breaks.
"This will be a great chance for that," Taylor said. "If they shoot a lot of threes, (we're) able to come up with it and look ahead to the next guy or take off with it instead of trying to stall or slow it up. We've got guys like Taevion, Darius (George) and Mike across the board who can finish over top of people."
Taylor said this game won't be lacking for energy with both teams getting up and down the court at an elevated pace, but the key is to stay in control and perform at a high level while at that pace, which includes focus all the way through a play.
That is one area Taylor feels he's improved the most from his freshman season to his sophomore campaign.
"Last year, I got chewed out a lot for ball-watching, as Coach Dan (D'Antoni) would say, which I definitely did a lot last year," Taylor said. "It was because I was a little out of shape."
Taylor has flirted with triple-doubles this season on a pair of occasions due to his ability to rebound and then outlet the basketball in transition.
While the win is the most important thing, there's another number that Taylor has set as his goal in the rebounding column, too.
"I've got to get at least 10," Taylor said.