HUNTINGTON — There was an edge to Dan D’Antoni when he came out for Tuesday’s Marshall men’s basketball practice.
That’s because D’Antoni had watched film of the 2021 matchup between his Thundering Herd and Akron for three days.
In that film, D’Antoni saw several things that he wanted to address again Tuesday — things such as starting strong defensively, being efficient throughout and finishing when given the opportunity to make game-winning plays.
Those areas lacked in last year’s 88-86 loss to the Zips in Akron — a feeling D’Antoni and the team had to relive in preparation this week.
Marshall (5-1) gets a chance to atone for those mistakes 364 days later when the Herd and Zips renew acquaintances at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center.
Atoning for that loss will not be easy against an Akron team that won the Mid-American Conference Tournament last year and lost to Final Four team UCLA in a tight NCAA Tournament matchup.
“This team plays really hard,” D’Antoni said. “They want to get back to the NCAAs. They were there last year — played UCLA to four points. They’ve got their guys back.”
Last year’s contest between the teams was entertaining, with Taevion Kinsey scoring 30 points and Andrew Taylor adding 26 as the Herd rallied back from a 12-point second-half deficit to lead in the final minute.
However, Akron’s Enrique Freeman scored five points in the final 24 seconds — a three-point play to tie the game and then two foul shots after being fouled on a rebound with four seconds left — to give the Zips the win.
Freeman, who finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Zips to the win, brings a double-double to the Akron lineup this year, averaging 13.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
“No second buckets,” D’Antoni told his team during practice. “They go to the boards, we’ve got to box out. Rim-to-rim, bigs. This guy works hard.”
The Zips’ scoring leader, however, is point guard Xavier Castaneda, who is averaging 20.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.
“We’ve got to make sure Castaneda has a tough day,” D’Antoni said. “We can’t allow dribble penetration. We help each other.”
Between Marshall’s duo of Kinsey and Taylor and Akron’s Castaneda, the game will feature three of the nation’s top 26 scorers in the nation, making for an exciting atmosphere at the Cam on Wednesday night.
“We’ve got good basketball fans here — room for more, room for more,” D’Antoni said. “We’re going to get better, and we want the crowd to get better, too.”
Marshall comes into the contest having won five straight and is looking to keep its momentum rolling.
Akron (3-3) is coming off a 1-2 effort at the Cayman Islands Classic. The Zips defeated Western Kentucky, but fell to LSU and Nevada in the last two contests.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
