KETTERING, Ohio — The Marshall University men’s golf team finished its 2019-20 fall season with a fourth-place finish at the 11-team Dayton Flyer Invitational Tuesday afternoon from the NCR Golf Course.
Freshman Tyler Jones scored a 1-under par, 70, in the final round and finished 10th overall in the field of 78.
“Really happy with the way the guys finished off the fall,” Thundering Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “Tyler (Jones) played a great round of golf today and finished off a wonderful fall for him. Cameron (Root) played really consistently this week and had a nice finish. Brad (Plaziak) hit the ball great this week.
“I also saw a lot of great things from the rest of the guys. Looking forward to this off season so we can start improving on the things we need to get better for the spring.”
Jones stayed consistent throughout the final round, with just two bogeys, and three birdies that helped him move into the top 10. Root, a redshirt junior, improved by three shots from the second to the third round.
Wright State held on for the team title, despite a rough third round with a team score of 11-over 295. The Raiders finished five strokes ahead of Cleveland State as the Vikings had the best team score in the final round with a 4-over 288. It was a three-way tie for the top spot on the player leaderboard and so a two-hole playoff was played. Jules Blakely of Cleveland State defeated his teammate Jack Haus and Mikkel Mathiesen of Wright State to take the individual title.
Women’s golf
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The Marshall women’s golf team turned in a great final round on Tuesday at the Palmetto Intercollegiate. The Herd scored a combined team score of 1-under 287, the second-best mark of the third round.
Marshall finished in seventh place in a field of 22 teams.
“What a great way to finish fall season,” Herd head coach Brooke Burkhammer said. “Good way to go out and play like we know how. I am so proud of them. A setback is a set up for a comeback and that’s what we did today.”
Marshall stormed back with a 14-stroke improvement as a team from the second round to the third.
Senior Shelby Brauckmuller improved by seven strokes and ended the day with a 3-under 69, tied for the lowest score in the third round. She also moved up 22 spots on the leaderboard and finished tied for 14th.
Brauckmuller began the day with a bogey on her first hole and then proceeded to score four birdies and even par on the rest of the holes. Junior Kerri Parks sank a putt for birdie on her last hole that helped her finish with an even-par 72, and also finished tied for 14th.
Junior Stormy Randazzo totaled four birdies on Tuesday and ended the day with a 1-under 71, moving up 12 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 29th. Sophomore Torren Kalaskey had a 10-stroke improvement from the second to the third round including sinking a birdie on her second to last hole.
College of Charleston came away with the team victory at its home event. The Cougars scored the best team score of the third round with a 3-under 285, that helped the team move up four spots to grab the win by one stroke over Coastal Carolina. Nicole Lorup of Troy held on to her lead from Monday, scoring a 2-under 70 and keeping a three-stroke advantage over Brigitte Thibault of Fresno State.