GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Marshall University men’s golf team finished 11th of 19 teams in the Loyola Intercollegiate Monday at the Palm Valley Golf Club.
The Thundering Herd finished at 284 Monday, 4-under par and nine strokes better than Sunday’s round. Marshall finished with an 886 three-day score.
Drake won the team title with a 15-under, 849, one stroke ahead of Eastern Michigan. The Eagles jumped into second place after an 11-under, 277, in the third round.
“Great start for our team this spring,” Herd coach Matt Grobe said. “They played great today and it was great to see an under par team score. Brad Plaziak really worked hard today to shoot even par and stay at 1-under for the tournament. Ben Roeder played well all day and finished with back-to-back birdies. Tyler Jones shot a very impressive 69 today and was 4-under on his final nine holes. Cameron Root played solid today, he just needed a few more putts to fall. Will Straub played solid all week and I really like how well he is hitting his driver right now. Kyle Mitchell played well this week and was very consistent.”
Roberto Nieves of Delaware took home the individual victory after scoring a 5-under, 67, on Monday to finish with an 11-under, 205,. Nieves finished one shot ahead of Evan Brown of Loyola-Maryland and Gavin Cohen of Loyola-Marymount.
Marshall golfers and their scores were: Plaziak, 71-72-72_215, good for 17th; Roeder, 74-72-70_216, tied for 20th; Jones, 73-75-69_217, tied for 27th; Root, 71-75-73_219, tied with Straub, who shot 74-71-74_219, for 46th; and Kyle Mitchell, 75-74-75_224.
Marshall returns to the course, March 6-8, at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate.