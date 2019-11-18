HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Marshall University men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie gave a glimpse of why his team has been successful in 2019.
Fresh off the program’s first Conference USA Championship, Grassie joined his team as the NCAA Selection Show revealed that the Thundering Herd received a No. 11 national seed, guaranteeing a bye for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While many were celebrating the feat and especially the announcement that the Herd would host the winner of West Virginia-Butler on Sunday at Hoops Family Field, Grassie’s focus remained bigger.
“We’re trying to be national champs,” Grassie said. “It’s the only way. No one wants to muddle along and be middle of the table. We want to be national champs and we’re trying to do that.”
No matter who the opponent is for Sunday’s matchup at 2 p.m. there will be plenty of emotion for Grassie as he takes Marshall into its first NCAA match.
Grassie coached with many members of Butler’s staff, which is why the teams set up a non-conference matchup earlier this season — a match the Herd won 2-1.
The good feelings of a potential matchup with Butler are countered by a possible match with West Virginia in Huntington that feels like there is no love lost between the sides.
“Obviously beating WVU would be a very nice event here and I think we’re very capable of doing that, but you know, my heart’s really for Butler because of those guys over there,” Grassie said. “Whoever we play, I know these guys will give it their best and I think we’ll be favorites going into that game.”
Grassie said the NCAA “must have a sense of humor” after the matchups were released. In addition to the ties with Butler, the potential of a Marshall-West Virginia matchup offers juicy potential — an opportunity that Grassie candidly spoke about, as well, because of its impact for the state. It’s an opportunity that Grassie said is available each year, except for the Mountaineers’ unwillingness to play the match.
“We should play WVU every year,” Grassie said. “They should not be too scared to play us, which they are. They should come and play us every year because it’s great for the state and we owe it to the state.
“It’s the most-played sport in the state with the youth. Let’s just give the state’s soccer a boost and play every year. Hopefully, this is kind of the beginning of that.”
Marshall’s confidence coming into the match is like its ranking — at an all-time high — after the Herd took home its first-ever Conference USA Tournament Championship on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Charlotte in double-overtime.
That match gave Marshall (15-2-3) its fourth consecutive victory over ranked competition to end the season.
“After playing four really tough games in a row and winning all of the four, it gave us the confidence that we needed to go to the NCAA Tournament with the thought that we can beat anyone,” Marshall goalkeeper Paulo Pita said. “We can be national champions.”
Grassie said that his team’s ability to step up against top-tier competition is what led the Herd to the double of Conference USA regular season and tournament titles and No. 11 seed.
“We’re 5-0-1 against top-25 guys, which is a credit to the guys,” Grassie said. “They really have a backbone on the field. We can play nice soccer or we can also battle and win the hard way, which we showed (Sunday). I’ll take our chances with anybody.”