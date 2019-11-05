IRVING, Texas — No. 20 Marshall men’s soccer swept the Conference USA weekly awards for the second time this season as redshirt senior Paulo Pita and redshirt freshman Milo Yosef were honored again, the league office announced Monday.
Yosef was named player of the week. Pita was selected defensive player of the week. Both players also were honored on Oct. 21.
“We had four or five players this week who were deserving of this award, but it really is great for Paulo and Milo as representatives of our team performances,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said.
After securing two saves in the win at Oakland, Pita recorded five saves in a 1-0 shutout of No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday. Pita has played every minute this season and his 0.79 goals against average is second in the conference and 22nd in the NCAA. He has 51 saves and a .785 save percentage to go along with six shutouts.
Yosef scored one goal and assisted on another in the last week. Yosef scored his team and league-leading 11th goal of the year in the win at Oakland. He followed it up with the assist against Kentucky. Yosef is tied for 19th in the NCAA in total goals. He also leads Conference USA in shots (47), shots per game (2.76), points (25), points per game (1.47), goals (11), goals per game (0.65) and game winners (4).
The Herd finishes up the regular season Friday at No. 13 FIU.
Volleyball
IRVING, Texas — Marshall volleyball senior libero Amber Weber was named C-USA defensive player of the week, the league office announced Monday.
“I am so proud of Amber and excited about this accolade she earned,” Herd head coach Ari Aganus said. “She’s one of the toughest players I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach. Amber’s passion is one of her greatest qualities and pushes her on the court to be such an amazing libero.”
In the Herd’s two sweeps this past weekend, Weber tallied 37 digs and continued her consecutive matches streak with at least 10 digs to 27-straight going back to last season. In the win over Louisiana Tech, Weber had 12 digs and added eight assists. Against Charlotte, the senior came through clutch for Marshall with 25 digs in the three-set victory.
Women’s soccer
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Athletics announced Monday that the department and head women’s soccer coach Kevin Long have decided to mutually part ways.
Long served Marshall for 12 seasons as its head coach, amassing 87 victories. He led the program to its winningest season in 2015 with a 15-4-3 record, guiding the Herd to its first Conference USA title match. That season, he was named the league’s co-coach of the year.
“First, I want to thank (Director of Athletics) Mike Hamrick and (Associate AD) Beatrice Crane-Banford for the opportunities afforded me over the last 12 seasons,” said Long. “Since stepping on campus for the first time, I knew this was a special place and I feel no differently today. I have met such wonderful people and had a truly life-impacting opportunity as part of the Thundering Herd — I would do it all again!”
“For all in the Herd family, thank you for embracing me as your coach these last 12 seasons. The future is bright for this team and for the Thundering Herd as a whole — Go Herd!”
Long, who has been a head coach in collegiate soccer for 21 years, served in the same position at Rider and Randolph-Macon prior to his arrival in Huntington.
“On behalf of everyone associated with Marshall athletics, I want to thank Kevin for his service to our program,” said Hamrick. “We will work quickly to identify a new leader for Marshall eomen’s soccer in 2020.”
Hamrick said a national search for Long’s replacement will begin immediately.