HUNTINGTON — For Marshall’s men’s basketball team, a strong finish to the 2020-21 regular season is the ultimate goal as Charlotte comes to Cam Henderson Center for the final weekend series.
Marshall’s goals of a strong finish are likely contingent on a strong start in each game — something the Herd has not been consistent with as of late.
In both wins over Middle Tennessee, Marshall dug itself a hole, only to climb out of it for double-digit wins.
The same could not be said of last Friday’s loss to North Texas in which the Herd fell behind by double-digits and could not recover.
Marshall (13-6, 7-5 C-USA) did much better in its start on Saturday against the Mean Green, and the result was a win — even without leader Jarrod West on the floor.
“It just shows a lot of fight we had,” Marshall guard Andrew Taylor said. “We didn’t have Jarrod, who is one of the best players on our team and he’s our leader. For us to come out and do that spoke volumes.”
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said the slow starts have to stop — especially as it gets into tournament time for the Herd.
“Us being able to start with a fast start, I think that would give us momentum for the weekend and going into next week,” Kinsey said. “It would give us a little bit more confidence than what we do to know that we can come out with a spark.”
Kinsey said that positive starts are the product of a mentality being built well before the game tips off.
“Saturday, we came out with way more energy,” Kinsey said. “It starts off the court. It starts now, it starts in practice, it starts how you carry yourself walking into the gym on gameday.”
Charlotte (9-13, 5-9 C-USA), who comes in having lost six straight games, has also fallen victim to rough starts in its previous contests.
The 49ers have endured a stretch in C-USA that is similar to Marshall’s start in league play. Due to COVID-19 postponements and cancellations, seven of the final eight games for Charlotte are on the road, including this week’s final two in Huntington.
During its losing streak, Charlotte has trailed at halftime in five of six losses with three deficits being 16 points or more at halftime.
The 49ers run a Princeton-style offense that is similar to North Texas, but Charlotte has not been able to execute at a high level with the 49ers averaging just 26 points per first half during its losing streak.
Charlotte has just one road win in Conference USA action — that being a 74-71 win over Florida Atlantic on Jan. 23.
Charlotte’s offensive leader is Jahmir Young, who is averaging 18.4 points per game this season.
Young has struggled of late, but is still one of the conference’s top scorers. Marshall’s players know that he is going to come out looking to change his team’s momentum prior to next week’s Conference USA tournament.
“They’ve lost six in a row,” Taylor said. “They’re not going to want to lose seven in a row, obviously, so they’re going to come out with a lot of intensity and they’re going to want to try to sweep us as much as we want to sweep them.”
Marshall is still in the running for a first round bye in the Conference USA Tournament. The Herd needs a pair of wins over Charlotte this weekend, coupled with a Western Kentucky sweep of Old Dominion to earn that bye.
Brackets for the Conference USA Tournament will be released Saturday following the completion of games.