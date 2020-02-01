As solid as Marshall was offensively in a win at FIU on Thursday, the Herd struggled just as much in a road loss at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Marshall shot just 36 percent and committed 16 turnovers en route to a 91-73 loss to the Owls at RoofClaim.com Arena.
Marshall trailed for all but one possession of the game and never was able to get over the hump as Florida Atlantic took control early and never looked back.
The Herd cut the deficit to five on a pair of occasions and had chances to cut it down to a one-possession game, but missed opportunities and turnovers fueled a 17-2 run for Florida Atlantic that put the game away.
The loss was a painful one for Marshall, who drops to 10-13 overall and 4-6 in Conference USA. It is a loss that could factor largely into C-USA’s Bonus Play in two weeks.
If there was a bright spot for the Herd on Saturday, it was the play of freshman guard Andrew Taylor, who found his range and led the team with 25 points.
However, the combination of Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West struggled to a combined 10-of-36 from the floor. Kinsey had 16 points and West had 13 in the loss.
Defense has been a staple of the Herd throughout this season, but the Herd struggled to one of its worst performances of the season.
Florida Atlantic (14-9, 6-4 C-USA) shot 51 percent in the contest and had 42 points in the paint against the Herd frontcourt, which was hampered by foul trouble.
Center Iran Bennett, who was instrumental in the win over FIU on Thursday, was a non-factor with two points in 20 minutes while seeing foul trouble throughout. Bennett did have eight rebounds before fouling out late in the contest.
Florida Atlantic went on a 13-3 run that featured six different scorers early in the first half, which helped get the Owls’ offense into a rhythm.
Both teams went nearly five minutes scoreless in the first half, but the Owls took a 36-25 lead into the locker room.
Balance was the key to the Florida Atlantic success Saturday afternoon.
Cornelius Taylor and Richardson Maitre scored 17 apiece, while Jailyn Ingram notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Forrest scored 13 points and Aleksander Zecevic added 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Marshall returns to action at the Cam Henderson Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Southern Miss.