NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall University’s men’s soccer team will take on Charlotte at 1 p.m. Sunday for the Conference USA championship.

The top-seeded Thundering Herd (14-2-3), ranked 13th nationally, advanced to the finals in Norfolk, Virginia, by beating Kentucky 1-0 Friday in the semifinals. The 49ers (11-2-4) beat FIU 1-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.

The winner of the championship game will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

On Oct. 12, Marshall and Charlotte played to a 0-0 tie. The 49ers lead the all-time series 5-0-3.

Marshall in in the C-USA Championship for the third time in program history. The Herd is looking for its first tournament championship victory after losing to Tulsa in 2009 — also the last time the two top seeds faced off in the title match — and again in 2015 to FIU.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.