NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall University’s men’s soccer team will take on Charlotte at 1 p.m. Sunday for the Conference USA championship.
The top-seeded Thundering Herd (14-2-3), ranked 13th nationally, advanced to the finals in Norfolk, Virginia, by beating Kentucky 1-0 Friday in the semifinals. The 49ers (11-2-4) beat FIU 1-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.
The winner of the championship game will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
On Oct. 12, Marshall and Charlotte played to a 0-0 tie. The 49ers lead the all-time series 5-0-3.
Marshall in in the C-USA Championship for the third time in program history. The Herd is looking for its first tournament championship victory after losing to Tulsa in 2009 — also the last time the two top seeds faced off in the title match — and again in 2015 to FIU.