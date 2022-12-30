The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221230_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24), right, drives a shot to the net past Appalachian State's Donovan Gregory (11) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Appalachian State on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Coming off a convincing win over Appalachian State in its Sun Belt Conference opener, the Marshall men's basketball team returns to action Saturday afternoon, welcoming James Madison to the Cam Henderson Center for a 2 p.m. tip. 

The Herd earned a 26-point win over the Mountaineers Thursday evening in front of a rowdy crowd of over 4,800 and it's expected that environment will be much the same when two of the top teams in the league face off on the final day of the calendar year. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you