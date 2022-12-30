Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24), right, drives a shot to the net past Appalachian State's Donovan Gregory (11) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Appalachian State on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Coming off a convincing win over Appalachian State in its Sun Belt Conference opener, the Marshall men's basketball team returns to action Saturday afternoon, welcoming James Madison to the Cam Henderson Center for a 2 p.m. tip.
The Herd earned a 26-point win over the Mountaineers Thursday evening in front of a rowdy crowd of over 4,800 and it's expected that environment will be much the same when two of the top teams in the league face off on the final day of the calendar year.
"We've got a good team coming in here in James Madison. They're a real good team and play a lot like Toledo," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "They shoot a lot, they have a lot of guys that are athletic and can shoot it, get steals and go up and down the floor as fast as we do."
The Dukes come into the contest after taking their conference opener 63-47 in Atlanta over Georgia State. JMU averages the most points in the country at 91.0 per game and averages the best scoring margin at 25.8.
The Dukes have three student-athletes averaging 10 or more points per contest led by Vado Morse, who is averaging 13.2 points and team-best 2.6 assists per game.
Morse's 42.2 shooting percentage from behind the arc leads the Sun Belt. He is, however, not a lock to play against the Herd after reports that he is battling illness, putting his status for Saturday's game in question.
Herd freshman Micah Handlogten, who was quiet last time out against the Mountaineers, still pulled down seven rebounds and now has 150 rebounds this season, which is third most in Division I men's basketball, while his 35 blocks rank eighth. Both marks lead the Sun Belt conference.
On the offensive side, Kamdyn Curfman leads the league in three-pointers made per game, averaging 3.29 makes from distance in each contest. Taevion Kinsey is the team's leading scorer, chipping in over 20 points per game while averaging five rebounds and five assists per outing.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.