HUNTINGTON — When better to release Marshall’s 2023 men’s soccer schedule than May 17 — exactly two years from when the team won the program’s first national championship?
With that date in mind, the Herd announced its schedule for next season, which includes 10 home matches, intriguing non-conference matchups and a predictably competitive Sun Belt Conference slate.
“We’re really happy that we’re able to offer more home matches this year, and more home matches on a weekend for our amazing fans,” Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie said. “They’re truly the best in the country and we can’t wait to play for them again this fall. We hope to make them proud and give them a season to go down in history.”
Marshall’s home slate starts with the season opener on Aug. 24 against Oakland — a contest which begins a stretch in non-conference play in which the Thundering Herd host five of six games.
The final three games of that stretch involve Xavier (Sept. 1), High Point (Sept. 8) and Cleveland State (Sept. 12) — all teams who earned a win or draw in at least 65% of their 2022 matches.
In addition to the marquee home matchup against Kentucky, the Herd also hosts Georgia State on Oct. 7, meaning Marshall will host the two top teams surrounding them atop the 2022 Sun Belt league standings. The SBC home opener is also a Sept. 23 game against new league member UCF.
The 2023 schedule also features a Sept. 5 trip to NCAA College Cup participant Pittsburgh and an Oct. 18 league match at rival West Virginia.
In addition to the men’s schedule being released, the same was done for the women’s soccer team, which will play much of the early season at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
There’s nearly a full month between road contests from late August to late September while also enjoying five of seven non-conference games at home in 2023.
“We’ve got a great balance to this schedule and I’m very excited to compete both out of conference and in league play,” Marshall women’s coach Michael Swan said. “We’ve got some great matchups here in Huntington and I’m looking forward to seeing us compete.”
Marshall starts the home portion of its schedule with an Aug. 20 contest against High Point and returns on Aug. 31 to take on Ohio.
The matchup with the Bobcats starts a stretch of five consecutive matches at Hoops Family Field for Marshall with Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio) and Liberty rounding out the non-conference portion of the schedule before the Sun Belt opener in Huntington against ULM on Sept. 17.
Several projected Sun Belt Conference contenders will travel to Huntington, led by a Sept. 24 Herd battle against South Alabama that is a rematch of the 2022 SBC Tournament.
Marshall will also host reigning SBC champion Old Dominion on Oct. 5, along with Georgia State and Coastal Carolina later in the month to round out the league home slate.
The Thundering Herd opens the season on Aug. 17 on the road at Morehead State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
