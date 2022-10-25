CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Typically, Chesapeake Middle School students wouldn't be caught wearing green for any reason.
After all, it's ingrained in them at an early age to not like the color due to it being the color of rival Fairland.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 8:12 pm
Marshall's men's basketball team may have swayed that thinking a bit Tuesday as its "Run With The Herd" campaign made its way to Chesapeake.
The goal of the campaign is to enlighten the younger generation on what it takes to succeed, while also building bonds with youth in the surrounding Tri-State communities.
"These are things you should learn at an early age," Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said of the campaign's lessons. "I learned them at an early age — maybe not in this format, but I think these are life goals these kids should have as they grow up. It will make them become better people as they grow up."
In a fitting symmetry with Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni, the "Run With The Herd" campaign uses the acronym SCORE as a way to convey its message to the area's youth.
Each letter sets a different goal for kids to become the ultimate student-athlete: S — Set Goals; C — Commitment; O — Optimize; R — Respect; E — Excel.
As the players pointed out Tuesday morning, setting goals and committing to doing things correctly on and off the court are the foundation for success. Optimization means putting forth 100% effort each day.
"Respect" and "Excel" correlate with each other as student-athletes have to show respect for themselves and others by leading a good lifestyle, which allows them to excel at being a good teammate, classmate and family member.
That means not engaging in activities — such as doing drugs — that could inhibit themselves and others from optimizing their talents.
The campaign came with a poster that had a QR code available so that the students can take pictures of themselves performing tasks as listed under the SCORE campaign, which would lead to them being recognized on-court at future Marshall games.
Following the presentation, the kids got to interact with the Marshall players, which included Kinsey, guards David Early and Kyle Braun and forward Wyatt Fricks.
One student threw a lob to Kinsey for a dunk, while others showed their talents by shooting free throws as the players cheered them on.
The visit to Chesapeake Middle School was the final leg on the "Run With The Herd" campaign, which visited 12 schools during its run.
Kinsey said those type of events help bring younger fans closer to the Herd while they learn those important life lessons the campaign offers.
"For us to come out and interact with them at their school, it means a lot to them," Kinsey said. "They are very excited when we come."
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
