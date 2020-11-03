HUNTINGTON — As Marshall men’s basketball coach Danny D’Antoni got off his Zoom press conference Monday, he had one message for the media members on the call.
“Alright, I’ve got to go put the ‘D’ back in D’Antoni,” the Herd’s coach said as he logged off for the Herd’s afternoon practice.
The reason for the comment? Simple.
D’Antoni was eager to figure out which scenario fits the rhetoric after a Saturday intrasquad scrimmage that ended in a 106-105 affair.
“We’re either real good at offense or we can’t play a lick of defense,” D’Antonio joked. “I can’t figure it out.”
As with D’Antoni’s past teams, the scheme lends itself to high-scoring capabilities.
That may be even more the case in 2020-21 with 95 percent of the scoring load returning to the floor.
On this day, however, it was the young guns that took the spotlight.
The Herd had four players not take part in the scrimmage for various reasons.
Marshall guard Jarrod West rested due to general soreness, forward Jannson Williams missed due to a migraine, center Iran Bennett missed and will be out until next week at least following the death of his grandfather in North Carolina and guard Jeremy Dillon missed due to illness.
Those absences allowed for some younger players to get some run within the Herd scheme in a simulated game situation.
According to D’Antoni, freshman guard David Early shined with 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while fellow freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen added 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
Junior scoring leader Taevion Kinsey also showed his prowess on the court with 24 points and 19 rebounds, according to D’Antoni who said the numbers were unofficial because he didn’t have them in front of him.
One thing that D’Antoni did make not of was the shooting percentage of the team — 56 percent inside the arc and 38 percent from the outside.
That 3-point figure included a 1-of-10 shooting performance from outside from sophomore guard Andrew Taylor, but D’Antoni praised all other aspects of Taylor’s game within the scrimmage as he took the reins with West out.
“Andy played a real good ballgame — didn’t shoot it well,” D’Antoni said. “He was 1-of-10 from threes, but he was 5-for-7 from twos and was really good at speeding and propelling our offense.”
Williams and West were each back to practice on Monday and had a front-row seat for the scrimmage.
West, a coach’s son, broke down the scrimmage as he spoke on Monday.
“There’s a lot of offense being played, a lot of scoring, which is good,” West said. “Defensively, we could’ve been better, for sure, and that’s something that we’ll work on and continue to get better at, but I feel like everybody played pretty good. I feel like it was competitive and they played hard.”
Williams said there was plenty to like about the team’s potential for the 2020-21 season — especially given the chemistry that the team possesses on and off the court.
“The way that we all click and a lot of us hang out together,” Williams said of the team’s best aspect. “I don’t think that a lot of teams do that.”
Because of NCAA rules for 2020-21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are not exhibition games, so the team’s chances for a tuneup against an opponent prior to the regular season opener — presumed to be Nov. 25, barring change — are slim.
Therefore, D’Antoni is using the simulated games as an exhibition-of-sorts for his team as they prepare for the season.
“We’re going to try to replicate playing someone else, obviously, but we’ll be playing ourselves,” D’Antoni said. “We’ll do two or three, four, to get ready for the first game.”