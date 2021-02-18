HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s soccer team has seen a bevy of changes to its spring 2021 schedule in the early going of the season.
On Thursday, the program announced a pair of changes that will impact the immediate week’s schedule.
Most immediately, Marshall’s match against West Virginia Tech, which has moved a pair of times this week, will now be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hoops Family Field.
That schedule change means the program will have three home matches in a six-day span. Following the W.Va. Tech match, Marshall will host East Tennessee State on Tuesday and Bowling Green on Feb. 27.
This week’s contest with Lipscomb, which was scheduled for Wednesday but postponed due to weather conditions, has been moved to March 31.