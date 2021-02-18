The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s soccer team has seen a bevy of changes to its spring 2021 schedule in the early going of the season.

On Thursday, the program announced a pair of changes that will impact the immediate week’s schedule.

Most immediately, Marshall’s match against West Virginia Tech, which has moved a pair of times this week, will now be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hoops Family Field.

That schedule change means the program will have three home matches in a six-day span. Following the W.Va. Tech match, Marshall will host East Tennessee State on Tuesday and Bowling Green on Feb. 27.

This week’s contest with Lipscomb, which was scheduled for Wednesday but postponed due to weather conditions, has been moved to March 31.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.