HUNTINGTON — All season long, Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie has watched his team create numerous occasions offensively, but struggle to capitalize.
With the season potentially on the line Sunday at Hoops Family Field, Grassie watched as his team found a way to finish.
Marshall, ranked No. 9 nationally, scored a pair of second-half goals to earn a 2-0 win over No. 12 Charlotte that gave the Herd the outright Conference USA title and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, which will be played in Cary, North Carolina.
“We felt like we created opportunities all day and I think we have all season, so it was very confident that, if we just kept doing what we were doing and playing our game, we’d be really well,” Grassie said.
Marshall (9-2-2, 6-0-1 C-USA) now looks toward Monday’s NCAA Selection Show to find out when their next match will be. There will be a Selection Show Watch Party at noon at Cam Henderson Center on Monday.
For Marshall, finding its mark was imperative coming into the match.
Charlotte came in needing just a tie with the Herd to clinch the C-USA regular-season title and sat just one half from getting that done with the match remaining scoreless through one half.
That all changed in the 64th minute when Marshall’s Jamil Roberts tried to send a pass through the box from the left side.
A Charlotte defender was called for a handball within the box, leading to a penalty kick which Jan-Erik Leinhos stood over.
Leinhos sent the shot off the left post and into the net, setting off a celebration among the capacity crowd at Hoops Family Field.
As the referee was sorting out the penalty kick, Leinhos said he stayed calm in an intense moment, which was the key to converting from the spot.
“The Charlotte keeper and me, we had a nice conversation,” Leinhos said tongue-in-cheek. “He wished me all the luck.”
The goal was a big momentum swing, as it came less than two minutes after Charlotte’s Alex Willis had fired a shot off the crossbar that narrowly missed giving the 49ers the lead.
With the one-goal lead and momentum, Marshall could have sat back and protected its lead, but the Herd used Charlotte’s need to be more aggressive as an opportunity to counter-attack.
Marshall was aggressive, yet smart in taking its chances, which maintained possession while maximizing opportunity.
Less than five minutes after Leinhos’ goal gave Marshall the lead, Marshall midfielder Pedro Dolabella put the match away from 35 yards out.
Dolabella took a drop from forward Milo Yosef and drove a shot over Charlotte keeper Austin Mullins, off the top of the crossbar and down into the net, which wowed teammates and fans alike.
“I couldn’t get him to shoot all his career,” Grassie joked. “His whole career, he just won’t shoot, so I’ve been working with him, trying to get him to shoot from outside the box. Now, he’s got one in.”
Dolabella, who also scored the 2019 Golden Goal game-winner in the Conference USA Championship to beat Charlotte, said that Sunday’s match was a special opportunity for the Herd on its home pitch.
“Few people have the chance to play a final at home during their college career,” Dolabella said. “It’s usually on neutral ground. So, today, we couldn’t let this feeling go away.”
Coming into Sunday, Charlotte had not allowed a goal in its last five matches — all victories.
That set the stage for a battle of one of Conference USA’s top offensive units against one of its top defensive units.
Despite Charlotte’s mark coming into the match, Grassie knew his team, if it played its game, would find its way against the 49ers.
“I was just thinking there’s no way they are going to go the whole second half and two overtime periods without conceding, just with how good we’d looked this year and in this game,” Grassie said.
Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned the clean sheet, stopping all four shots he faced on net — all coming in the second half.