CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -- Marshall's two-year stint as the Conference USA Tournament champions is over.
Now, the Thundering Herd must focus on regrouping prior to its NCAA Tournament run as defending champions.
Florida Atlantic, the sixth seed, jumped out to a two-goal lead and never looked back, topping Marshall 3-1 in the Conference USA semifinals on Friday night in Charlotte.
The Owls, who took down host Charlotte in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, face fourth-seed Kentucky in Sunday's 1 p.m. championship. Kentucky took down top-seed FIU, 3-1, in the first match of the day.
Marshall cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 79:33 mark when Vinicius Fernandes scored to get the Herd on the board.
Any momentum was short-lived, however, as Florida Atlantic immediately went down the field and put the match away when Celestin Theodore scored just 50 seconds later to restore the two-goal advantage.
The Herd lost despite out-shooting Florida Atlantic, 13-6, in the match.
Marshall never was able to establish its rhythm Friday as the Florida Atlantic defense made life difficult on the Herd attack.
Florida Atlantic made the Herd chase from early in the contest when Tom Abrahamsson scored in the 19th minute on a counter-attack following feeds from Jose Alastuey and Davide Romeo.
Marshall picked up its offense in the second half, but could not find the net for the equalizer against the Owls.
Florida Atlantic took a two-goal lead in the 76th minute when Ivan Mykhailenko scored off a feed from Blake Dean.
Marshall now sets its sights on the NCAA Tournament, where it will look to defend its crown.
