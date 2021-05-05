HUNTINGTON — As soon as the bracket came out, Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie made his position clear.
Marshall’s goal was not to beat No. 1 Clemson should the teams meet.
The Herd’s goal is an NCAA Division I Championship.
It just so happens that No. 1 Clemson is the next phase of that goal for Grassie and his team.
Grassie said his team is confident heading into Thursday’s 3 p.m. matchup with the Tigers at WakeMed Field No. 2 in Cary, North Carolina.
“We’ve watched them all season,” Grassie said. “Obviously, they are a tough team — No. 1 seed for a reason. We feel pretty confident playing against anybody.”
Clemson (14-3-2) comes into the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after winning the ACC with a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.
However, the Tigers’ first contest in the NCAA Tournament was anything but easy as Clemson trailed American for more than half the match after American got a goal in the fourth minute to lead.
Clemson got the equalizer in the 52nd minute, then went ahead with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute before holding on for the 2-1 win.
The match will feature an exciting brand of soccer with the Tigers, who have scored 34 goals in 19 matches, matching with the Herd, who likes to control possession and opportunities for the opposition.
If there is one aspect of the Tigers that is vulnerable, it has been on the defensive side where they have given up 17 goals on the season.
Marshall (10-2-2) will look to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves — an aspect that the Herd has struggled with at times.
On Sunday, the Herd had 16 shots, including eight on goal as they wore down Fordham.
However, the Herd needed a goal from Milo Yosef in overtime to advance after struggling to find their mark against Fordham goalkeeper Josh Levine.
In addition to Yosef, the Herd features Vitor Dias, who assisted on Yosef’s first goal and was named a MAC Hermann semifinalist earlier this week.
Dias comes into the match with six goals and four assists on the year.
The Herd’s Jamil Roberts — who has signed with MLS’ FC Kansas City — is also an offensive factor for the Herd heading into the match.
Clemson is led by Kimarni Smith, who has scored eight goals on the season. Grayson Barber leads the Tigers with seven assists.
The winner will take on the Penn State-Georgetown winner in the Elite Eight.