HUNTINGTON - For those associated with Marshall's men's soccer program, it seems like an eternity since the Herd was on the pitch.
As the team returns to the pitch next week, however, they do so in the same light that they last exited.
The reigning Conference USA Champions were tabbed as the top team heading into the spring 2021 season, having been selected as the preseason favorite to win Conference USA by the league's coaches.
Marshall, who won the Conference USA advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the College Cup in 2019, was chosen to finish atop the league over Kentucky, Charlotte and FIU.
The Herd's returning cast had a major reason to do with the nomination as the league's top team.
Marshall's Milo Yosef was tabbed as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, leading three Herd players on the league's Preseason All-Conference USA Team.
Yosef, a sophomore from Germany, scored 12 goals and tallied 27 points in a 2019 year where he earned the league Offensive MVP and Freshman of the Year award. He was also the program's first United Soccer Coaches All-American.
On Thursday, Yosef was honored again, along with senior Jamil Roberts, as watch list nominees for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given to the nation's top men's and women's soccer players.
Roberts' inclusion on the list came just hours after he announced on social media that he had struck a deal with Sporting KC to rejoin Marshall's team for his final season before moving on to the MLS ranks once the Herd's season is completed.
"Can't wait to...begin my senior season with this great team, and to see all of the HerdNation next week at our home opener," Roberts said. "Time to defend our titles, Go Herd!"
Roberts was chosen by Sporting KC with the 77th overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft after a 2019 campaign in which he tied for the most assists in program history with 10 - a number that was good for sixth nationally.
Roberts added eight goals to his credit, as well, to finish second to Yosef in the team scoring with 26 points.
"Glad to see we have two guys representing Marshall soccer on the Watch list," Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said in a release. "It's (important) for our program for players to be recognized for their talents. It lets the rest of our squad know that if they work hard and perform well, they will have a chance at trophies and accolades."
Marshall also had two other players - Pedro Dolabella and Jan-Erik Leinhos - join Yosef on the league's Preseason All-Conference USA Team.
Roberts was not included on the list because, at the time of its release, it was not official that he would return to Marshall for his senior season.
That gives Marshall four of the league's premier players as the Herd gets set to open play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against VCU at Hoops Family Field.
Grassie knows that the 2021 season will be a challenge, given that everyone is gunning for his team.
"Hunting the title is easier than defending the title," Grassie said. "But we now have to defend the championship, and that is the next level for this group and our progression as a team. I love our conference as there are so many good teams with great coaches who will provide fantastic competition that we can test ourselves against."
Marshall finished the 2019 season ranked No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Top-25 rankings after finishing 16-3-3 on the season.