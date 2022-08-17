HUNTINGTON — It took only 17 minutes for Ryan Holmes to make an impact on the field for the Marshall men’s soccer team.
As the corner kick from teammate Matthew Bell came in, Holmes used a header to net the first goal of the season for the Thundering Herd in a 4-0 exhibition win over Rio Grande last Friday.
The freshman from Cabell Midland scored again in a 4-2 win over Radford at Hoops Family Field Sunday evening, his second in as many exhibition matches.
Holmes, an All-State talent for the Knights, had the benefit of playing with the team during the spring semester, including seeing some time in the College Spring League tournament in April.
“He’s been really solid since he came in the spring,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “He’s just gone from strength to strength, and he’s really learning our system.”
The exhibition matches have given Holmes some confidence in himself as he adapts to college soccer. That confidence, Grassie added, is translating into production.
“He’s a good competitor, he’s tough, he doesn’t complain about getting fouled and bumped and he just keeps popping up with goals,” the Herd coach said.
What has impressed the coaching staff even more than his production in two exhibition games has been Holmes’ work ethic.
Already near the top of the roster in terms of physical attributes, Holmes’ ability to be a sponge has helped him excel from a technical standpoint.
“That’s how he’s going to flourish here,” Grassie said. “He’s going to have such a great career because he continues to learn and get better, he’s humble about his business and works really hard in training.”
Holmes is dealing with a bit of a learning curve but it hasn’t yet been a hindrance to his development.
“Unfortunately, he’s never played at a high level, now he’s getting all these high-level games but he makes a mistake and fixes it, (his) positioning (might be) in the wrong place but we talk about it and fix it, he takes information on board right away,” Grassie said.
For that reason, Holmes has played himself into a position where he could see time in the first rotation of even the starting lineup for the Herd, which has claimed conference championships in two of the past three seasons and a national championship in 2020.
“It’s very tough to pick a starting lineup and obviously this is college so we have the luxury of not having a starting lineup,” Grassie said. “You can pick the guys that are going to start but we’re going to rotate in and out and play.
“We’ve got a good group in there and he’s definitely a part of it.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
