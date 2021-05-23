HUNTINGTON — At the NCAA Championship celebration earlier this week, Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie spoke of the intriguing dynamic of his staff and the role they played in the team’s success.
Much like his team, Grassie’s staff has some guys who are specialists in certain areas.
Some deal with tactical play, others in individual skill training.
Some specialize in organization while others’ strengths fall in times of organized chaos.
Fresh off the title run, the Marshall men’s soccer staff was recognized nationally, earning another accolade to add to an already-growing trophy case this season.
Marshall was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the Coaching Staff of the Year, as announced by the organization.
Marshall went 13-2-3 this season with the last stretch of the season involving wins over some of the nation’s top teams.
The regular-season ending win over No. 11 Charlotte earned Marshall the Conference USA title, and the Herd proceeded to take that momentum into the NCAA Tournament.
Marshall topped Fordham, Clemson (in penalty kicks) and Georgetown to advance to the NCAA College Cup. The Herd then earned a 1-0 win against North Carolina before getting a 1-0 overtime win over Indiana to claim the title.
The honor continued a string of accolades for the staff, who was named the Southeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year last week.
Grassie was also named Conference USA Coach of the Year previously this year.
Both the Southeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year and Grassie’s C-USA Coach of the Year honors marked the second-straight year that the team has received those awards.
On Friday, Grassie and the staff were rewarded for their efforts in the 2020 season with a considerable raise when Grassie signed a five-year contract worth $375,750 annually.
That figure is triple his previous base salary, which was negotiated during a contract extension following the team’s 2019 run to the NCAA Tournament.
Under the terms of his previous contract, which was in effect during the 2020 season, Grassie receives $10,000 for being a National Coach of the Year while the staff also receives bonuses.