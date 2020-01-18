HUNTINGTON — Normally, no one wants to be the third wheel, no matter the situation.
However, for Marshall’s basketball team, that third wheel is going to be necessary if the Herd is to see success in Conference USA this season.
Over the course of the 2019-20 season, there have been two constants for the Thundering Herd: guards Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey.
Kinsey leads the team with 15.7 points while adding 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, West is the team’s quarterback on both ends, averaging 14.6 points while adding 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a defensive leader.
However, basketball is a five-man game and the Herd has to get production outside of its top two players to reach the top of Conference USA.
“If we get two more with these two warriors, we’d be pretty good,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said.
There have been glimpses of times where the Herd has appeared to turn the corner in that area, but as of late, consistency with the team’s third viable scoring option has been hard to find.
Post player Iran Bennett has been the Herd’s biggest threat as a third option, but teams have double-teamed him in recent games, which has limited his ability to step up in that realm.
Darius George started to bloom during the end of non-conference play when he surged during a stretch that led to him being placed within the starting rotation.
However, the move into the starting lineup has seen his progress decrease as Marshall (8-10, 2-3) got into conference play.
Freshman Andrew Taylor has also shown early glimpses of being a more-than-capable scorer, but recent struggles with shooting have slowed his progression into that prominent third scoring role.
And, of course, there are Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers, who have each seen success in the past within the offense, but struggled mightily all season and have nearly fallen out of the rotation.
Either of those players getting on track adds instant length on the defensive interior and outside shooting ability — both desperately needed — but their inability to find the range so far has left D’Antoni in a situation where he is scrambling after Game No. 18 to find answers.
Such was the case in Thursday’s 77-75 loss to Charlotte in which D’Antoni played many different combinations not seen this season in an effort to find a spark.
The Herd did have a 50-point second half against a Charlotte team who was allowing just 61 for the game coming in, but much of that production came from Kinsey and West, who combined for 32 of those 50 second-half points.
It creates a tough situation for both West and Kinsey to carry the load with not much help currently surrounding them.
“I wouldn’t say it was necessarily pressure,” West said. “I just feel like we were trying to be more aggressive down the stretch for the end of the game with those rotations.”
Coming into the season, D’Antoni spoke of how he expected that the team could go eight or even nine players deep and how each night may include a different leading scorer because of the team’s ability.
However, what has surfaced is a situation in which West and Kinsey are the only consistent forces — a scenario which opposing defenses will undoubtedly lock in on and take away.
As Marshall gets set for Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup against Old Dominion, the question becomes what will the rotations look like as the bench rolls in throughout each half.
The answer remains to be seen, but D’Antoni is exhausting all possibilities available, at this point.
On Thursday, D’Antoni offered freshman Marko Sarenac an extended look as Sarenac played 19 of 20 second-half minutes while neither Beyers, nor Williams saw the floor. Sarenac finished the game with eight points and five rebounds.
“I thought Marko played a decent half in the second half,” D’Antoni said. “The big thing is, he doesn’t make key mistakes that beat you.”
Cam Brooks-Harris also has seen time, but is more of a defensive-minded presence, which is not currently what the Herd needs. The lack of a third offensive option also makes it more difficult to work Brooks-Harris into rotations without risking offensive troubles.
There has also been an increase in on-floor situations for Jeremy Dillon, who brings a toughness to the court, as well.
No matter who it is — players three through 12, essentially — for D’Antoni, the need for one or two more to step up is glowing and he’s waiting for someone to seize control of that responsibility.
For D’Antoni, it is the lone aspect holding Marshall back from being a contender for a league title, as evidenced by coming within two points of Charlotte, who is atop Conference USA at 4-0.
“As poorly as we played, it was a five-point game,” D’Antoni said. “It ended up two (point game), but it’s a five-point game or eight-point game — right in that neighborhood. It wouldn’t take a lot to fix.”