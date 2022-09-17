HUNTINGTON — Even with a big win over Notre Dame last week, Marshall’s football team knows it is far from its end goal.
After a 2-0 start to the season, coaches and players alike know losing focus now could ruin the momentum they have built.
Therefore, the Thundering Herd has gone through this week with the same preparation as each week as the team prepares to face 0-2 Bowling Green at 5 p.m. Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. The game will be shown on NFL Network.
“We didn’t win a championship Saturday. We didn’t get a ring for that,” Herd defensive back Micah Abraham said. “I feel like coming into this week the main focus was getting the guys back on track and realizing that we have 10 very worthy opponents left on our schedule.”
On Monday, the Herd went back to the drawing board and no longer was concerned with what happened at Notre Dame last weekend.
“We talked to them about understanding how we’ve won these two games, not who we’ve beaten,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “If we can remember the ‘how’ and repeat the how of winning these games with great preparation and playing extremely hard and being consistent in our execution on game day, we’ll be able to replicate this feeling more often than not.”
The Herd plays on the road for a second consecutive week, taking on the Falcons, who are hungry for a win after starting 0-2 with losses to UCLA and a seven-OT heartbreak to Eastern Kentucky.
Marshall’s trip and subsequent victory on the road at then-No. 8 Notre Dame caught the eye of the entire country — in particular, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.
“Arguably, Marshall could be the best team we face all year long,” Loeffler said. “In all three phases they are loaded. Just looking at their talent, this is an equivalent of playing a Big 10 team. You don’t walk into South Bend, Indiana, and dominate the game the way they did if you’re just average.”
Bowling Green presents a different challenge for Marshall than Notre Dame did, Huff said earlier this week.
“This week is going to challenge our discipline in how we play, not necessarily the physicality or not necessarily the moment,” Huff said, referencing the different looks the Falcons present on both sides. “It’s going to be big for us to concentrate on blocking their movement and their front where I think they do a really good job.”
The Bowling Green defensive front is among the nation’s leaders in sacks through two games with eight different players registering at least a half sack.
Offensively, the Falcons are led by quarterback Matt McDonald who slung the ball for over 2,500 yards a season ago and has picked up right where he left off, already throwing for 408 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for another.
He’s got a variety of targets with four different receivers having at least six catches through two games. CJ Lewis leads the Falcons in receiving yards (93).
Bowling Green is still trying to replace the production from Terion Stewart, the team's leading rusher in 2021. Stewart announced before the season that he would not play as he focused on health and academic responsibilities.
Jaison Patterson and Ta’ron Keith have handled the majority of the work in the backfield, rushing for 55 and 61 yards, respectively. McDonald has 53 rushing yards to his credit.
“Offensively I think Coach Loeffler does a really good job with the play-action pass, multiple formations, multiple motions and creating some eye candy that’s going to force us to have discipline,” Huff said. “He does a really good job of attacking defenses without confusing his offense.”
Saturday marks Marshall’s first trip to Doyt Perry Stadium since 2010, which ended with a 44-28 win for the Falcons.
Bowling Green leads the all-time series 21-8, but Marshall has won three of the last five meetings.