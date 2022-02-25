BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Marshall’s softball team was pretty disappointed after being shut out in game one of the Camel Stampede on Friday afternoon.
It didn’t take long for the team to make amends, though.
Marshall’s offense exploded for 10 runs in the first inning against Howard en route to a 15-2 win over the Bison at the tournament, which is hosted by Campbell University.
The Herd got a four-hit performance from freshman Lauren Love, who became the first freshman since Mya Stevenson in 2019 to record a four-hit game.
Love finished with three RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Marshall offense.
Love set the tone in the first inning, scoring twice and adding a two-run single in the frame.
Rielly Lucas added a pair of runs to the total in the three-run third inning when she lined a single to right-center, which plated Katie Adams and Mya Stevenson, who had knocked in Love with an RBI double previously.
Lucas, Stevenson and Alex Coleman each had two RBIs in the win while Adams added a pair of hits.
Cailey Joyce earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings of the mercy-rule shortened win.
The offensive outburst came with motivation after Marshall was shutout in the first game of the tournament on Friday, falling in a 1-0 hard-luck loss to Kent State in a pitcher’s duel.
Marshall’s Sydney Nester was brilliant in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out 12.
The game’s lone score came in the first inning when Kent State (3-3) manufactured a run.
Sabrina Kerschner walked to lead things off and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Brenna Brownfield.
Marshall (6-5) got a double by Saige Pye and a single by Camryn Michallas, but never was able to scrape a run across.
Kent State pitcher Jessica LeBeau earned the win, striking out 14 while allowing two hits and walking four.
Marshall returns to action at 10 a.m. on Saturday when the team faces Howard again. The Herd plays host Campbell directly after that contest.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
