SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Marshall University went into Thursday’s contest at UTSA hoping to limit the Roadrunners’ Conference USA-leading offense.
The good news for the Thundering Herd was that they were able to do so.
The bad news was that so much energy was spent on the defensive end, that the Herd had no offensive punch in the second half.
Marshall hit just two of its first 22 shots in the second half as UTSA overcame an early deficit and earned a defensive 72-63 win at the Convocation Center on Thursday night.
While Marshall’s offense led it to a surge that produced a halftime lead, the same execution did not come out to start the second half as the Herd went without a field goal for more than seven minutes.
UTSA took full advantage, scoring the half’s first 11 points to take a seven-point lead after trailing 38-34 at halftime.
Marshall (12-13, 6-7 C-USA) finished the second half just 7 of 32 from the floor en route to the loss.
Despite the atrocious offense in the second half, Marshall had chances to stay in the game with its defense, but could not secure rebounds when needed.
UTSA (11-14, 6-7 C-USA) finished the game with a 67-44 rebounding advantage. The 67 rebounds was tied for the second-most in an NCAA game this season.
Marshall’s defense limited the duo of Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace, who torched the Herd during a 114-104 overtime win in Huntington last season.
Jackson led UTSA (12-14, 6-7) with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but shot just 10 of 28 from the floor. Wallace finished with 13 points, but many came at the line late as he was just 3-of-19 as Kinsey did a solid job of locking him down.
Kinsey, who finished with 27 points to lead the Herd, fueled Marshall’s first-half surge on both ends, scoring 17 points and limiting Wallace to just 2 of 9 shooting in the first half as the Herd took a lead into the locker room.
That lead came courtesy of a late 9-0 run in which the Herd clamped down defensively and kept the Roadrunners without a field goal in seven attempts over the last 2:50 of the half.
Still, the defensive presence took its toll as Kinsey and Marshall point guard Jarrod West drew the defensive assignments of Wallace and Jackson, respectively, which took away from their offensive games late.
West finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists with zero turnovers, but was unable to be a scoring force, finishing 5 of 18.
Marshall needed another weapon to step up and was unable to find that with starters Andrew Taylor and Iran Bennett each going scoreless.
The Herd built an early lead with Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams contributing to Kinsey’s burst to help Marshall in the early going, but those options fizzled down the stretch. Beyers finished with 10 points while Williams added seven.
Regardless of Saturday’s result against UTEP, the Herd will be in Pod 2 as Conference USA Bonus Play begins, based on UTEP’s loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday.
The Herd meets the Miners in a game takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday in El Paso, Texas.