HUNTINGTON — Offensive tackle — the ultimate thankless position.
Seemingly, the only time an offensive tackle is in the spotlight is for a negative play. Those come in the form of holding penalties, missed assignments on a blitz and missed blocks in one-on-one scenarios.
However, there is also a reason that, within the professional ranks, it is one of the more higher paying positions on a football team. It is among the most valuable on the field, as well.
These players are charged with protecting the team’s biggest asset — a quarterback — while featuring a unique skill set that features massive size, brute strength and agility and fast footwork to overcome rushers.
In terms of the college game, having experience and elite talent at the offensive tackle positions is priceless. Many teams often have one, but very few have two.
To have three? Well, that’s almost unheard of — especially in the Group of Five ranks.
Still, that’s what Marshall offensive line coach Greg Adkins feels like he has with the Thundering Herd’s 2020 team.
The two starting tackles — left tackle Will Ulmer and right tackle Tarik Adams — have 72 games of starting experience between them with Adams starting all 37 games in his career and Ulmer starting the last 35 games while appearing in 39.
While Ulmer and Adams return, the X-factor among Marshall’s offensive tackle rotation may be Josh Ball, who only made one start last season, but saw as much field time as anyone.
“Josh only started one game last year, but when you end up looking at all the snaps for the year, he probably played more than the other two,” Adkins said. “That’s a nice deal, nice deal. It kept them fresh.”
Ball’s emergence in his first season on the field for the Herd was vital because it helped Adams stay fresh throughout the season.
Adams has battled nagging injuries throughout his Marshall career, but he toughed it out to start 12 of 13 games last season with Ball logging the lone start against Western Kentucky when Adams missed.
Adkins said the rotation was of most benefit to Adams.
“It helped Tarik — you know Tarik has been battling a number of things over the last couple years from a health standpoint,” Adkins said. “I think it really helped him make it through the year.”
The work of those three offensive tackles led Marshall to finish second in Conference USA in rushing, which also aided Brenden Knox’s Most Valuable Player campaign. With all three tackles back again this year, it is expected that the Herd will again be reliant on the rushing attack.
Adkins added that the chemistry the three tackles have built is crucial because of the veteran nature of the position before Ball’s arrival from Butler Community College in spring 2019.
“(It) was a tough deal because we had a lot of mature kids that have played a lot of football here,” Adkins said. “I think they respected his game enough to understand that he could help us.”
The biggest sign that Adkins’ offensive line was bought into the team concept was that guys were willing to sacrifice their own repetitions for the overall good of the team to build the rotation. It is a trend that will likely continue in 2020.
Adkins said that, in addition to Ulmer’s experience at the right tackle spot, Ball could see some time there as well.
“Really, we just played Josh exclusively on the left side last year (but) you never know,” Adkins said. “You might see him a little bit on the right side this year.”
Offseason work was geared toward Ball improving footwork and technique on the right side to expand his game and further help with that rotation.
Of all the Herd’s tackles, Ball is the top NFL prospect due to his measurables. The Fredericksburg, Virginia, native has slimmed down from last season and is now a 6-foot-8, 309-pound talent that has drawn plenty of interest among those who follow college football’s elite. Last week, Ball was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250, which is reserved for those on the radar of college football’s premier All-Star Game.
Combined, those three tackles have 82 starts: Adams (37), Ulmer (35) and Ball (10, nine at Florida State).
That luxury of talent and experience is one that keeps Adkins smiling each day as his unit prepares for the 2020 season.
“That’s a good luxury to have,” Adkins said.