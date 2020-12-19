HUNTINGTON — For seven consecutive games, Marshall’s offense checked all the boxes in terms of everything need for Doc Holliday’s plan to win.
Over the last two games, however, that offense hit the skids in a big way as Marshall’s inconsistencies led to a pair of losses — the last of which coming in a 22-13 defeat to UAB in the Conference USA championship game.
Just how tough has the sledding been for the Herd offense? Marshall went 115 minutes, 31 seconds of game action without a point until Grant Wells connected with Artie Henry on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:17 to go in the third quarter of Friday night’s loss.
It was the second consecutive game that Wells struggled, and as he did, so too did the Herd offense.
So what was the difference in the first seven games of the season and the last two?
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said it comes down to one aspect.
“Offensively, we’ve got to play with more confidence,” Holliday said. “We’re not making the plays that we were making before as an offensive team.”
Coming off a loss to Rice in which Wells threw five interceptions, Marshall’s offensive staff looked to establish early success for Wells, incorporating early-down throws to get him into a rhythm.
It never came to fruition as Wells did not complete a pass in the first half, missing all 10 of his pass attempts.
At the break, Marshall had zero yards passing with one interception — that coming from Xavier Gaines late in the half as the Herd went to a wrinkle in its offense, looking for some sort of spark after futility that had spread across portions of three games.
To his credit, Wells spoke with media members after the game, shouldering the blame and saying the loss was squarely on him — a sign of leadership after another tough outing that ended in defeat on the league’s biggest stage.
“That’s totally on me,” Wells said. “Play calls were good enough to be there, the routes were good enough to be there. I just didn’t perform good enough to win this game.”
Wells’ first completion did not come until there were under eight minutes left in the third quarter when Marshall took over following a turnover — that coming on a 9-yard gain to Artie Henry.
His next pass was also to Henry — this one for a 7-yard score that cut the deficit to 9-7 with 6:17 left in the third quarter.
In the second half, Wells connected on 8 of 13 passes, including a 70-yard touchdown to Xavier Gaines that cut the deficit to 15-13 with 5:38 left.
However, the two-point conversion fell to the turf as the Herd continued to be unable to make the plays through the air that could turn the game around.
That two-point conversion play was one of several where the Herd’s offensive play broke down due to UAB’s defense and Wells scrambled while looking to make a play with no one to throw to as receivers stayed stagnant once their initial route was run.
“We’ve just got to do a better job offensively of making plays, as a total offense,” Holliday said.
With passing-game deficiencies, the Herd’s rushing attack also suffered because UAB was able to inch up closer to the line of scrimmage to take away Brenden Knox, putting pressure solely on Wells to make plays with his arm.
Knox finished with 67 yards on 17 carries with many yards coming after contact as UAB’s defensive front was able to battle Marshall’s offensive line, which paved the way for defenders at the second level to swarm in.
The Herd’s one-dimensional nature of gaining yardage led to several three-and-out scenarios that allowed UAB to win the battle of field position and gain a massive edge in time of possession.
UAB had possession for 41:26 of 60 minutes in the win. The Blazers also had more rushes (52) than Marshall had total plays (51) due to the Herd’s inability to keep drives moving forward.