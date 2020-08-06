HUNTINGTON — Last season, Marshall had four offensive linemen start 13 games at their respective positions and another start 12.
By offensive line standards, it was as healthy of a season as could be asked for.
With three 13-game starters and a 12-game starter returning, it would appear that the continuity of the offensive line is in place for a big 2020.
However, that’s not how Marshall is approaching the 2020 season, given the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
No matter what position that players saw constant action in last season, offensive line coach Greg Adkins is making sure that the team’s best interest is kept in line so players are taking repetitions at every position to ensure preparation is consistent in a year that’s been anything but consistent.
That includes left tackle Will Ulmer walking through plays at center or interior lineman Alex Mollette moving outside to walk through steps at tackle, as has been seen early in camp.
“I play every single one of the five positions and every single person on our line does that, so I don’t think it really matters where,” Mollette said. “So I don’t think it really matters where. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can play a bunch of places, so it’s wherever Greg puts that puzzle together.”
The one position along the offensive line that does not return is the center position where Levi Brown was for the last four years.
Alex Salguero has waited behind Brown for his chance at the position and, as Mollette pointed out, while Salguero has not been on the field as much, he is still a fifth-year senior who knows the ins and outs of the program and has been on the field in action.
“He’s always been solid and he’s someone I could say we can trust,” Mollette said. “Even though he hasn’t played with us for five years, we’ve been in the same film room and he’s on top of everything all the time — always has been. He’s been waiting for his moment and his moment is coming.”
Salguero morphing into the center spot is one of several tricky pieces for Adkins to fit into his puzzle in 2020 — especially with COVID-19 challenges.
With offensive linemen working in close proximity to one another regularly on the football field and the position being the most physical, there is the possibility of lost time due to COVID-19 within a football season.
If one offensive lineman gets a positive test, chances are the contact tracing associated with that lineman will include those guys in practice each day.
Therefore, not only does Adkins have to have his starters knowledgeable of every position, but each of the Herd’s offensive linemen has to be well-versed in each position and guys who may have never played before could log important snaps.
“I don’t know if you’d noticed or not, but we’ve taken those guys and they’ve all played about every position every day,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “For the last two or three weeks, we’ve alternated those guys at guard, center, tackle — everywhere. The situation we’re in, you just don’t know. You have to get a lot of guys ready to go play.
That makes for a difficult setup — finding ways to maintain continuity from bringing several starters back who are comfortable in one spot while also getting enough repetitions in a practice setting to make sure that your 15th lineman is ready to go if called upon.
However, it is one born out of necessity this year, which brings greater importance to the concept that teams with the deepest personnel will see the greatest success.
While there is movement every single day, the good news for Marshall is that there is a strong base to build from.
Marshall returns one of the most veteran offensive lines in the country with nearly 160 games under its belt of extensive experience.
That will be critical as Marshall looks to keep moving forward offensively in 2020.