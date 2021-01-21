HUNTINGTON - For the second time in a two-week span, one of Marshall's football coaches off the 2020 staff is headed to South Carolina.
Offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Greg Adkins, a Cross Lanes, West Virginia, native, will join the staff of new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer as the Gamecocks' offensive line coach.
GamecockCentral.com reported the news on Thursday morning and said the move will be official at Friday's Board of Trustees meeting at the University of South Carolina.
It will be Adkins' second trip to the SEC after he served as Tennessee's offensive line coach from 2003-08. During that time, Adkins worked with Beamer and new South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
Adkins will also have another familiar face to work with in Columbia - that being strength and conditioning coach Luke Day, who announced earlier this month that he was taking on the same role at South Carolina.
The announcement brings Adkins' second stint as a Marshall assistant coach to a close after three seasons. During that time, Adkins molded offensive guard Cain Madden from a walk-on to an All-American in 2020. Madden was also a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2020 while making second team in 2019.
Madden was one of three offensive linemen in 2020 to gain accolades from Conference USA and nationally.
Offensive tackle Josh Ball joined Madden on the first team and will play in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 31 as one of the nation's most outstanding linemen.
Alex Mollette also was an All-Conference USA second-team selection this season.
Adkins also coached former Herd center Levi Brown, a two-time All-Conference USA first-team selection in 2018 and 2019.
Adkins, 52, came back to Marshall in 2018 after serving on the staff of Charlotte head coach and former Herd assistant Brad Lambert during the 2017 season. The two then reunited with Lambert taking over the defensive coordinator duties for the Herd in 2019.
As was Lambert, Adkins was on Marshall's staff in the early 1990s under Jim Donnan, serving as an assistant in several capacities from 1991-95 after completing his career as a four-year offensive lineman for the Thundering Herd from 1986-89.
He and Lambert followed Donnan to the University of Georgia from the 1996-2000 seasons.
In addition to the aforementioned stops, Adkins spent time as the tight ends coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2013-14 while also having other collegiate stops at Oklahoma State (2015-16), Syracuse (2009-12) and Troy (2001-02).