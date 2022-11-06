HUNTINGTON — The culmination of several months of preparation ends on Monday as Marshall’s men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 season.
The Thundering Herd is not walking into an easy situation, however, serving as the first opponent for Queens University in its first game as a Division I program.
Marshall and Queens open the season at 7 p.m. Monday at Curry Arena in Charlotte.
“This isn’t just some program in their first game at Division I,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They are a good program, have good players, return four starters and are accustomed to winning.”
Queens is coming off a 30-4 season — their fourth 30-win season in six years — and returns four starters while returning 72 percent of its scoring from last year.
The leader of that returning group is Kenny Dye, who averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game last season en route to all-conference honors.
Guards A.J. McKee and Quan McCluney also return while forward Jay’Den Turner is also back to aid in scoring. Gavin Rains also brings a wealth of experience, including several starts later in the season, to the mix for the Royals.
Marshall also returns a good bulk of experience with guards Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor leading the way in scoring. Forward Obinna Anochili-Killen also brings a strong defensive and rebounding presence to the starting lineup.
A pair of newcomers are expected to grace the starting lineup, including center Micah Handlogten, who will make his first collegiate start just 15 minutes from where he grew up.
The Huntersville, N.C., native has been impressive in each of his first two exhibition games, registering a double-double in his first on-court appearance against the University of Charleston.
VMI transfer guard Kamdyn Curfman will also make his backcourt debut for the Herd, seizing the reins and helping to move Kinsey and Taylor to more natural positions, which has allowed for better offensive flow, according to D’Antoni.
Marshall has also gotten a strong contribution off the bench from Jacob Conner, who has come in and made immediate impacts in scoring by knocking down shots.
After finishing 12-21 last season, the Herd is looking to start strong in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Following Monday’s contest, Marshall has several days off before its home opener on Nov. 14 against Tennessee Tech.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
