Coach Dan D'Antoni is introduced during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Oct. 13, 2022, along 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.
That was the sentiment from Marshall's men's basketball players as they went through Thursday's light practice.
On Friday, the Thundering Herd will finally get to face someone different on the basketball court when University of Charleston comes to Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. exhibition.
"Can't wait," Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said as he went through shooting drills Thursday. "It's been a while."
Marshall's last game was 232 days ago — a 77-67 loss to Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament, which ended the Herd's time in the league.
With the new season comes a new league and new mindset as Marshall's players look to erase memories of last season's 12-21 campaign.
The Herd was selected sixth in the Sun Belt Conference and placed three players on the league's preseason teams, including Kinsey on the first team and fellow guards Kamdyn Curfman and Andrew Taylor on the third team.
Curfman is one of several newcomers who fans will be interested in seeing as he brings the nation's second-most 3-pointers made with him from VMI, giving Marshall's lineup another outside weapon.
Other newcomers include forward Jacob Conner and center Micah Handlogten, while forward Wyatt Fricks will also be back on the floor with the Herd after missing last season due to a knee injury.
"Our newcomers bring a lot to the table," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "They are going to be crucial to seeing how far this team can go this year."
Marshall will be tested by a University of Charleston team that was picked to finish third in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll behind Division II nationally ranked programs West Liberty and Fairmont State.
The Golden Eagles return four starters from a 24-7 team, including guard Keith Williams (13.5 points, 2.5 assists) and forward Eddie Colbert (13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds).
University of Charleston also added former Marshall basketball player C.J. Meredith — a Spring Valley standout who joined the Golden Eagles in the offseason.
Meredith is one of several local players on the University of Charleston roster. Others include Poca and Teays Valley Christian guard Noah Rittinger, Winfield's Seth Shilot, Calvary's Ben Coleman and Lincoln County's John Blankenship.
Friday's contest is the first of two exhibition matchups for the Herd prior to the Nov. 7 season opener at Queens University. The other exhibition is scheduled for Wednesday against the University of Pikeville.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
