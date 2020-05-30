EDITOR’S NOTE: The opening of Marshall Stadium on Sept. 7, 1991, was a grand event in Huntington, the culmination of years of hope, disappointment, anger and promises kept and broken. The 30,000-seat plush facility replaced decrepit Fairfield Stadium, the Thundering Herd’s home from 1928 through 1990. Fans marveled at the facility at the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Ave. It included 20 sky boxes and a huge room for Big Green donors. Also there was a massive, at least by comparison to Fairfield Stadium, press area. Level five was for coaches, videographers, security, radio crews and athletic officials. The opponent was New Hampshire, the president of which was former Marshall President Dale Nitzchke. A strong supporter of the stadium, Nitzche worked hard from 1984 through 1990 to see the new home of Herd football built. He made it a point to schedule his new school’s football team for the opener.
Here is a recap of the game story from that evening:
HUNTINGTON — Charlie McGregor saved the day.
Oh, what a day it was. Marshall opened its new football Stadium with a 24-23 victory over New Hampshire before a crowd of 33,116 — 3,116 more than its listed capacity and 519, more than West Virginia University drew earlier in the day for its home game with Bowling Green.
McGregor knocked away a pass by Wildcats quarterback Matt Griffin on fourth down to seal the victory and prevent New Hampshire from spoiling an otherwise glorious day in Marshall University history.
As the sun set, leaving the sky a lovely red, purple and blue, green-clad Herd fans stood in unison for the opening kickoff, anticipating a better performance than their team had shown a week earlier in a dismal 9-3 loss at Appalachian State.
MU captains Derek Grier, Madison Sayre, Ricardo Clark and Matt Downey went to midfield for the coin toss as anticipation built and a buzz rumbled through the crowd.
Dewey Klein became the answer to the trivia question, “Who scored the first points at Marshall Stadium” when he kicked a 32-yard field goal with 10:09 left in the first quarter.
The Herd extended its lead to 10-0 as Michael Payton and Brian Dowler put their names in the history books by teaming up on the first touchdown pass — a 75-yarder — in stadium history to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter.
New Hampshire, though, tried to spoil the party and nearly did. The Wildcats scored 17 consecutive points in the second quarter to take the lead.
Marshall salvaged a halftime tie, however, as Glenn Pedro scored on a 1-yard run with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 17-17.
Both defenses stiffened in the second half as the stadium lights illuminated the new playing surface and energized crowd, but not until Marshall took a 24-17 lead 2:40 into the third quarter when Payton threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Troy Brown, a newcomer junior college transfer wide receiver out of Lees-McRae, North Carolina.
The Herd held the Wildcats in check for most of the rest of the half before Griffin led a scoring drive with 1:42 left to play to pull New Hampshire within 24-23. The Wildcats went for a two-point conversion, but Griffin threw incomplete and Marshall fans breathed a sigh of relief.
Their reaction, though, was hasty. The Wildcats recovered an onside kick and nearly pulled off the upset, but McGregor deflected a Griffin pass to secure the victory.
Marshall players circled the field, slapping hands with jubilant fans before returning to the unfinished facilities building where makeshift locker rooms awaited.